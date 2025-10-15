Madhumati, veteran actor and dancer, dies at 87; Akshay Kumar pays tribute Veteran actress Madhumati, who began her career as a dancer in 1957 has passed away at the age of 87.

New Delhi:

October 15 is turning out to be a sad day for the world of Hindi cinema. While everyone is still mourning the death of actor Pankaj Dheer, the tragic news of the passing of legendary actress Madhumati has come to the fore.

The veteran actress, who started her career as a dancer breathed her last, at the age of 87. The news of Madhumati's demise has sent shockwaves through the film industry. Several actors including Akshay Kumar are paying tribute to the late actress.

Akshay Kumar's tweet for Madhumati

Akshay took to his X account and wrote, 'My first and forever guru. Everything I know about dance, I learnt at your feet, Madhumati ji. Har ada, har expression mein aapki yaad hamesha saath rahegi. Om Shanti'.

Vindu Dara Singh also shared a post mourning Madhumati's passing. 'Rest in peace our teacher and guide #Madhumati ji. A beautiful life led filled with love and blessings from so many of us who learnt dancing from this legend,' read his tweet.

Madhumati's career

Madhumati worked in several memorable films, including Aankhen, Tower House, Shikari and Mujhe Jeene Do. Madhumati was passionate about dancing since childhood. She learned classical dances like Bharatnatyam, Kathak, Manipuri and Kathakali. Madhumati's performance in many songs also turned superhits.

Madhumati's personal life

Madhumati married dancer Deepak Manohar at the age of 19, who was much older than her. Not only that, he was also the father of four children. Deepak Manohar's first wife had already passed away, after which Madhumati fell in love with him. The actress' mother was unhappy with the relationship, but Madhumati still married Deepak Manohar and spent the rest of her life with him.

Also Read: Remembering Pankaj Dheer: A look at his wife Anita, son Nikitin Dheer, and family