Maa Vande: Unni Mukundan to play PM Modi in upcoming pan-India film | See first poster A biopic has been announced on PM Modi on the occasion of his 75th birthday. Marco actor Unni Mukundan will be seen leading this political drama.

New Delhi:

Marco actor Unni Mukundan will be seen entering the shoes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the upcoming political drama titled Maa Vande. While the makers shared the first poster on social media, the actor took to his Instagram profile to express gratitude for the opportunity.

Unni also wished PM Modi on his 75th birthday in the post and said that his film aims to explore the man beyond the statesman, especially his profound bond with his mother, who shaped PM Modi's character and spirit.

Maa Vande's first look

The makers of Maa Vande shared the first poster on Instagram and wrote, 'A man’s story that rises beyond battles… to become a revolution for the ages #MaaVande it is. Wishing the Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji a very Happy Birthday. May glory be revived and brighter things await.'

See the first poster here:

Unni's birthday wish for PM Modi

Unni also shared the first poster on his Instagram account and wrote, 'I’m humbled to share that I will be portraying the Honourable Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Damodardas Modi ji, in the upcoming film Maa Vande, directed by Kranthi Kumar and produced by @maavandemovie.'

The actor further wrote, 'Having grown up in Ahmedabad, I first knew him as my Chief Minister during my childhood. Years later, in April 2023, I had the privilege of meeting him in person, a moment that left an indelible mark on me. As an actor, stepping into this role is overwhelming yet deeply inspiring. His political journey has been nothing short of extraordinary, but in this film, we aim to explore the man beyond the statesman, especially his profound bond with his mother, who shaped his character and spirit.'

Unni Mukundan's first interaction with PM Modi

Unni Mukundan also shared his first interaction with Prime Minister Modi and wrote, 'From my own interaction with him, two words of his have stayed with me through life’s trials. In Gujarati, he said: “Jhookvanu Nahi”, which means “Never Bow Down.” Those words have been a source of strength and resolve for me ever since. On this special occasion, I join the nation in wishing our Honourable Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Damodardas Modi ji, a very Happy 75th Birthday.'

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt wish PM Modi on his 75th birthday in style | Watch