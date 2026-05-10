Luka Chuppi to Tu Kitni Achhi Hai, 6 Bollywood songs to dedicate to your mother this Mother's Day 2026

New Delhi:

Mother's Day is celebrated annually on the second Sunday of May, and in 2026, it falls on May 10. Mother's Day is a great time to express love and gratitude to mothers, and Bollywood offers plenty of songs that capture these emotions perfectly.

From classics like Tu Kitni Achhi Hai to emotional tracks like Luka Chuppi, Bollywood provides the perfect soundtrack for every memory. Here are the 6 songs to help you say Happy Mother's Day on your Instagram feed.

6 Bollywood songs to dedicate to your mother this Mother's Day 2026

1. Luka Chuppi

Sung by Lata Mangeshkar and AR Rahman for the movie Rang De Basanti, Luka Chuppi is a beautiful melody that captures the bond between a mother and her child. This was composed by AR Rahman.

2. O Ri Chiraiya

Sung by Swanand Kirkire and composed by Ram Sampath for the show Satyamev Jayate, the song O Ri Chiraiya, is a poetic tribute to a mother's nurturing spirit.

3. Aisa Kyun Maa

Aisa Kyun Maa is performed by Sunidhi Chauhan and composed by Vishal Khurana for the film Neerja. The film features Sonam Kapoor in the lead roles.

4. Tu Kitni Achhi Hai

Tu Kitni Achhi Hai is a timeless classic song from the movie Raja Aur Runk was sung by Lata Mangeshkar and composed by Laxmikant-Pyarelal.

5. Meri Maa

Maa song from Taare Zameen Par was sung by Shankar Mahadevan and penned by Prasoon Joshi. The music is composed by trio Shankar Mahadevan, Ehsaan Noorani, Loy Mendonca.

6. Janam Janam

Janam Janam song from Shahid Kapoor's Phata Poster Nikhla Hero was sung by Atif Aslam and composed by Pritam.

The lyrics were written by Irshad Kamil, while the song was mixed and mastered by Eric Pillai.

Also Read: Last-minute Mother’s Day plans and gift ideas that can save the day