Lucky Ali targets Javed Akhtar after his 'don't become like Muslims' comment, says he was 'never original' Lucky Ali has reacted strongly to Javed Akhtar’s viral comment, where the veteran lyricist urged Hindus 'not to become like Muslims'. Lucky Ali took to social media to express his disappointment.

New Delhi:

Singer Lucky Ali has called out Javed Akhtar on X (formerly Twitter) after his Hindu-Muslim comment from an event went viral. The O Sanam singer responded to an X user’s comment that featured the veteran lyricist-poet's quotes telling Hindus ‘not to be like Muslims'.

The comments made by Javed Akhtar left social media users divided. While some lauded him, others, including Lucky Ali, called him out.

What did Javed Akhtar say?

Javed Akhtar, at an event, spoke about the iconic 'Yunki ye kaun bola' scene from Sholay, starring Hema Malini and Dharmendra. He said, "In Sholay, there was a scene where Dharmendra hides behind Shiv ji's murti and speaks, and Hema Malini (thinks) Shiv ji is talking to her. Is it possible to have a scene like that today? No, I will not write a scene (like this today). Were there no Hindus in 1975 (when Sholay released)? Were there no dharmic people? There were."

He continued, "As a matter of fact, I'm on record, I'm not saying it right here. Raju Hirani and I were in Pune in front of a big audience and I said 'Don't become like Muslims. Make them like yourself. You are becoming like Muslims'. It's a tragedy." The time and date of the event attended by Javed Akhtar couldn't be verified.

How did Lucky Ali react to Javed Akhtar's statement?

Lucky Ali responded to an X user, who had posted the Hindu-Muslim qote by Javed Akhtar. In response, the Hairat singer wrote, "Don’t become like javed akhtar, never original and ugly as fa*k (sic)."

In the comment section too, Lucky Ali and Javed Akhtar fans were left divided and an X war soon followed. The veteran lyricist is yet to respond to Lucky Ali's comment.

