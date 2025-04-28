Lucknow resident files FIR against Bhojpuri folk singer Neha Singh Rathore over provocative X post Controversy has increased over the video of Bhojpuri folk singer Neha Singh Rathore. A post by the singer that was termed provocative amid the Pahalgam terrorist attack has now got her into trouble.

New Delhi:

In Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh, a person named Abhay Singh has filed an FIR against Bhojpuri folk singer Neha Singh Rathore for one of her videos. An FIR has been filed against her on Monday, under 10 different sections of the Indian Penal Code and Section 69A of the IT Act.

Neha Singh Rathore booked under sedation

There is an atmosphere of anger across India over the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. People are sharply criticising Pakistan for this massacre and demanding strict action from the government. Opposition parties have also said that they will support whatever action the government takes against terrorism. But meanwhile, the controversy has increased over the video of Bhojpuri folk singer Neha Singh Rathore. A post by the singer has been termed provocative amid the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

Neha Singh Rathore had posted a video of her on X and said that the Pahalgam attack happened due to the government's negligence. She also alleged that the BJP will use this issue to gain votes in the Bihar elections. Lucknow resident Abhay Singh has filed an FIR against Neha over this video. An FIR has been registered against Rathore under 10 different sections of the Indian Justice Code 2023 (BNS) and Section 69A of the IT Act.

Who is Neha Singh Rathore?

Popular Bhojpuri singer Neha Singh Rathore is well-known for her political satires. She has amassed a sizable social media following over the years, with more than 1.45 million YouTube subscribers. She started concentrating on social concerns in 2020, particularly how the COVID-19 lockdown affected migratory labour. Her political satire became well-known by the end of the year, and by 2021, she had more than 100,000 subscribers to her YouTube channel. Her songs like ‘Bihar Mein Ka Ba’ (2020) and ‘UP Mein Ka Ba? Session 2' (2023) are immensely popular on social media.

Also Read: Rapper Vedan arrested in Kerala, subsequent amount of ganja seized from flat