Lover boy, spiritual guru to leading Rajkumar Hirani series, a look at Vikrant Massey's packed 2025 From leading a Rajkumar Hirani series to playing a lover boy next door, it's safe to say that Vikrant is going to show his fifty shades of acting once again, this year.

New Delhi:

After firmly establishing himself as one of the finest actors of his generation, Vikrant Massey has a power-packed 2025. Raging after the 12th Fail success, the actor further cemented his position with applaud-worthy performances in Sector 36 and The Sabarmati Report. Now the actor will be seen in multiple and diverse roles in 2025. From leading a Rajkumar Hirani series to playing a lover boy next door, it's safe to say that Vikrant is going to show his fifty shades of acting once again, this year.

Vikrant Massey will next be seen opposite a debutant, Shanaya Kapoor

First in line is Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, a romantic drama that sees Vikrant return to the timeless charm of old-school love. Reportedly, the film is inspired by a short story from the beloved Ruskin Bond. Massey will be seen stepping into the shoes of a classic lover boy. The film will mark the Bollywood debut of Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya and the film is being directed by Santosh Singh.

Rajkummar Hirani and Vikrant come on board

Vikrant is also headlining an upcoming untitled OTT series helmed by none other than Rajkumar Hirani. Marking their first collaboration, the series explores the dark and intriguing world of cybercrime, with Hirani’s signature blend of wit and realism. This series will also mark the OTT debut of Hirani, while Vikrant was last seen in the OTT film Sector 36.

Vikrant Massey will be seen playing a Spiritual Guru on screen

Vikrant is set to portray Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar in a biopic tentatively titled White. While details remain under wraps, the film is said to be a thriller, offering a unique take on the life of the globally renowned spiritual leader. The actor will be seen joining the list of Bobby Deol and Mithun Chakraborty, who also played spiritual gurus on screen. However, the difference is that Massry will be seen in a real-life character.

Also Read: Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par trailer launch delayed after Pahalgam terror attack | Details