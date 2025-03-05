Loved Zohra Jabeen? Here are 5 of Salman Khan's party songs that could be on your Eid playlist On Tuesday, Salman Khan shared the first song, Zohra Jabeen, also featuring Rashmika Mandanna from his film Sikandar.

Salman Khan’s musical journey is as diverse as his film career, with every song encapsulating a different facet of his iconic persona. Along with his early hits and the latest chartbuster, Zohra Jabeen, Salman has once again come up with unforgettable songs that have struck a chord with audiences. The actor has time and again come up with high-energy dance anthems to soulful tracks that become an integral part of his movies. On Tuesday, the actor released the first song, Zohra Jabeen, also featuring Rashmika Mandanna from his film Sikandar. While Pritam has done the composing, Sameer and Danish Sabri have written the lyrics and Dev Negi has lent his voice. Let's have a look at some of Salman Khan's songs that set the right tone for the festive season.

Mashallah – Ek Tha Tiger (2012)

Mashallah is one of Salman's most recognisable songs from Ek Tha Tiger. This song became a favorite for every celebration, thanks to the combination of his unwavering charm and enticing rhythms. Salman and Katrina Kaif's connection enhanced the song's charm and made it a timeless success.

Jumme Ki Raat – Kick (2014)

Salman Khan skillfully blends charisma and intensity in Kick's sultry dance tune, Jumme Ki Raat. His incredible performance and catchy beats make this song a party starter that is still played at parties today. It immediately became a classic because to its intense mood, which perfectly captured Salman's commanding presence.

Aaj Ki Party – Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015)

Aaj Ki Party was all about having a good time and celebrating, but Bajrangi Bhaijaan's poignant plot won people over. The song's easygoing beats and Salman's upbeat demeanor make it the ideal accompaniment for any festive occasion. It embodied the sense of pleasure and community and became an essential playlist.

Baby Ko Bass Pasand Hai – Sultan (2016)

Salman's Baby Ko Bass Pasand Hai, is from Sultan movie and is full of energy. It became an immediate sensation because of Salman's captivating motions and the playful, flirty rhythm.

Swag Se Swagat – Tiger Zinda Hai (2017)

Tiger Zinda Hai's Swag Se Swagat is the ultimate tribute to Salman's unquestionable style. The song became a huge smash thanks to its thrilling tempo, intense dancing, and Salman's legendary presence. It solidified Salman's standing as the real king of swag.

