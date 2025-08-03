Love And War: Priyanka Chopra to work with SLB after 10 years in Ranbir-Alia starrer? Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who has been away from Bollywood since 2019, is now seemingly making that comeback that too with big directors.

New Delhi:

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been away from Bollywood for more than 6 years, as she was last seen in Sky Is Pink. Since then, her fans have been waiting for her comeback in Indian films. While she has signed SS Rajamouli's untitled next with Mahesh Babu, but has not made any official announcement, it seems like another Hindi film is in talks. Reports suggest that she is going to reunite with her Bajirao Mastani director, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, after a decade.

Priyanka Chopra's dance number in Love And War

Recently, Priyanka shared an old memory on social media in which she remembered the famous song 'Ram Chahe Leela' from the film 'Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela'. This post once again raised hopes among her fans that perhaps Priyanka is going to feature in a Bollywood film. According to the Hindustan Times report, Priyanka can do a dance number in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film 'Love and War'. Although nothing has been finalised about this yet, Priyanka can add her dance flavour to Ranbir, Alia and Vicky Kaushal's film. She last worked with Sanjay Leela Bhansali in the film 'Bajirao Mastani'. She also led the film Mary Kom, which was produced by Bhansali.

About Love and War

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal will be seen in the lead roles in Bhansali's mega project. The film is being produced on a large scale and it is being said that a tremendous scene between Ranbir and Vicky in it can be recorded in the history of Indian cinema. If sources are to be believed, Priyanka will either make a special appearance in the film or she can have a high-energy dance number. In such a situation, once again, the pair of Bhansali and Priyanka can spread the same magic on screen, just like the 'Ram Chahe Leela' song.

About Priyanka's Bollywood stint

Priyanka, who entered Bollywood in 2003, won the hearts of both critics and audiences with her acting in films like 'Fashion', 'Barfi', 'Mary Kom', 'Don' and 'Kaminey'. But after marriage and shifting abroad, she moved away from Hindi films. However, if Priyanka makes a comeback now, it will be no less than a treat for her fans. Since shifting to America in 2015, Priyanka has worked in only two Hindi films. She was last seen in the film The Sky Is Pink, which was released in 2019.

