Looop Lapeta, Mahesh Babu's Major to Spider-Man No Way Home, 17 more films to release by next year

Sony Pictures Films India is set to have around 17 releases over the next one year, including Bollywood and Hollywood biggies like the Taapsee Pannu starrer "Looop Lapeta", Mahesh Babu's "Major", superhero film "Spider-Man: No Way Home" and " 'Venom 2- Let There Be Carnage", the studio announced on Monday. In a statement, the studio said it will launch four new directors this year. It had recently released writer-director Rensil D'Silva's "Dial 100" and Satramm Ramani's comedy "Helmet".

Indian releases:

Tera Kya Hoga Lovely

Looking forward they have Balwinder Singh Janjua’s (famed screenplay writer of Saand Ki Aankh and Mubarakan) directorial debut, ‘Tera Kya Hoga Lovely’ in line. Starring Ileana D’Cruz and Randeep Hooda, a rib-tickling comedy that grapples with India’s unrelenting obsession with fair skin. Set in the backdrop of Haryana, the film chronicles the story of a dusky girl tamed by prejudices and biases held by the Indian society against dark skin. The film is written by Balwinder Singh Janjua, Rupinder Chahal and Anil Rodhan.

Looop Lapeta

‘Looop Lapeta' is directed by maverick ad filmmaker Aakash Bhatia and stars Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin. This is the official adaptation of the German film ‘Run Lola Run’ and is produced by Sony Pictures Films India, Tanuj Garg, Atul Kasbekar, and Aayush Maheshwari. ‘Looop Lapeta’ is written by Vinay Chhawal, Ketan Pedgaonkar and Aakash Bhatia.

Dive

The studio has joined hands with Ram and Amita’s Ram Madhvani Films (RMF) for a big-screen underwater thriller ‘Dive’. Written by Renuka Kunzru, the film will put human spirit on display and celebrate the very tenacity of human will to survive and overcome, whatever be the odds. Nitin Parmar a well-known ad filmmaker will mark his directorial debut with RMF.

Saale Aashiq

'Saale Aashiq' is a topical film helmed by debutant Siddharth -Garima who are known for their work as writers and lyricists in blockbusters such as ‘Ram Leela’, ‘Bajirao Mastani’, ‘Padmaavat’, ‘Toilet Ek Prem Katha’ and ‘Kabir Singh’. 'Saale Aashiq' is a unique take on honour killings and is a romance-drama that is young, raw and thrilling.

Nikamma

Among films by seasoned directors is the Sabbir Khan directorial, ‘Nikamma’ an action entertainer with Abhimanyu in the lead along with internet sensation Shirley Setia and Shilpa Shetty in a power-packed performance. ‘Nikamma’ is produced by Sony Pictures Films India and Sabbir Khan Films.

Aankh Micholi

Family entertainer ‘Aankh Micholi’ is directed by master storyteller and director Umesh Shukla and stars Abhimanyu, Mrunal Thakur, Paresh Rawal, Sharman Joshi, Abhishek Banerjee, Vijay Raaz, Divya Dutta, Darshan Jariwala and Grusha Kapoor. ‘Aankh Micholi’ revolves around a family of misfits with a crazily entertaining storyline which will be the perfect outing for families to enjoy together. The film is produced by Sony Pictures Films India and Merry Go Round Studios.

Major

‘Major’ is a film based on the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan who was martyred during the 26/11 attacks. Directed by Shashi Kiran Tikka, the film stars Adivi Sesh in the lead role along with Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Prakash Raj and Revathi. Produced by Sony Pictures Films India, Mahesh Babu’s GMB Entertainment and A+S Movies, the bilingual film has been shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi and will also be released in Malayalam.

Hollywood Releases

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Sony Pictures' Hollywood offerings include one of the biggest films of the year, ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’. For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighbourhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a Superhero. When he asks for help from Doctor Strange, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man. The film is directed by Jon Watts and stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch and will release worldwide on December 17, 2021.

Venom 2- Let There Be Carnage

'Venom 2- Let There Be Carnage' in this second offering from the franchise, Tom Hardy returns to the big screen as the lethal protector Venom, one of Marvel’s greatest and most complex characters. Directed by Andy Serkis, the film also stars Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris and Woody Harrelson, in the role of the villain Cletus Kasady/Carnage. ‘Venom 2’ will hit Indian cinemas on October 15, 2021.

Don’t Breathe 2

The horror thriller ‘Don’t Breathe 2’ directed by Rodo Sayagues is also one of the major releases. It stars Stephen Lang. This is a sequel to the 2016 much appreciated film, ‘Don't Breathe’ and was released on September 17, 2021, garnering good numbers at the box office over the first weekend. The sequel is set in the years following the initial deadly home invasion, where Norman Nordstrom (Stephen Lang) lives in quiet solace until his past sins catch up to him.

Escape Room 2: Tournament of Champions

‘Escape Room 2: Tournament of Champions’ is the sequel to the psychological thriller and box office hit that terrified audiences around the world. In this instalment, six people unwittingly find themselves locked in another series of escape rooms, slowly uncovering what they have in common to survive and discovering they’ve all played the game before. The film is directed by Adam Robitel and stars Taylor Russel, Logan Miller and Deborah Ann Woll.

Ghostbusters - Afterlife

Supernatural comedy, ‘Ghostbusters - Afterlife’ directed by Jason Reitman stars Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, and Paul Rudd. In 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife', when a single mom and her two kids arrive in a small town, they begin to discover their connection to the original ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind.

Uncharted

‘Uncharted’ is based on one of the best-selling and most critically acclaimed video game series of all time. ‘Uncharted’ tells the story of Nathan Drake and his first adventure with rival-turned-partner Victor “Sully” Sullivan. Starring Tom Holland as Nathan Drake and Mark Wahlberg as quick-witted, wise-cracking Sully, ‘Uncharted’ will introduce audiences to how Nathan Drake becomes the treasure hunter, as he unravels one of history’s greatest mysteries and treasures in an action-adventure epic that spans the globe. Directed by Ruben Fleischer, the cast includes Antonio Banderas, Sophia Ali and Tati Gabrielle.

Morbius

‘Morbius’ is another much-awaited superhero film directed by Daniel Espinosa. One of Marvel’s most compelling and conflicted characters comes to the big screen as Oscar winner Jared Leto transforms into the enigmatic antihero, Michael Morbius. Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder and determined to save others from suffering the same fate, Dr. Morbius attempts a desperate gamble. What at first appears to be a radical success, unleashes a darkness inside him and transforms this healer into a hunter.

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City

‘Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City’ returns to the origins of the massively popular 'Resident Evil' franchise as fan and filmmaker Johannes Roberts brings the games to life for a whole new generation of fans. It stars Kaya Scodelario, Robbie Amell, Hannah John-Kamen, Avan Jogia, Tom Hopper, Lily Gao, Neal McDonough, and Donal Logue.

‘The Man From Toronto

‘The Man From Toronto’ is an action comedy directed by Patrick Hughes and stars Kevin Hart, Woody Harrelson, Kaley Cuoco, and Ellen Barkin.

Bullet Train

‘Bullet Train’ directed by 'Atomic Blonde' and 'Deadpool 2' helmer David Leitch is an action thriller with an ensemble cast including Brad Pitt, Sandra Bullock, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Joey King.