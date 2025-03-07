Lollapalooza India 2025: Ticket prices revealed, know how to secure your spot at the festival Lollapalooza India 2025 tickets are now on sale, offering various options from General Admission to luxury experiences, with performances by Green Day, Shawn Mendes, and more at Mahalaxmi Racecourse on March 8-9.

The much-anticipated Lollapalooza India 2025 festival is just around the corner, set to take over the iconic Mahalaxmi Racecourse on March 8-9, 2025. This year’s edition promises an exhilarating experience with a genre-defying lineup featuring global music legends and breakthrough artists. From rock anthems to electronic beats, Lollapalooza India is ready to cater to every music lover's tastes. And now, ticket sales are live, giving fans the chance to secure their spot at the event.

Ticket prices and Types

Ticket prices for Lollapalooza India 2025 begin at INR 5,999 for general admission, with various ticket types designed to cater to different preferences and budgets. Here’s a breakdown of ticket types and their prices:

General Admission : Starting at INR 6,999, this ticket grants access to all general areas, including stages and food stalls, for both festival days.

: Starting at INR 6,999, this ticket grants access to all general areas, including stages and food stalls, for both festival days. Lolla VIP : Starting at INR 14,999, this ticket offers access to premium viewing areas, exclusive bars, and food stalls for an enhanced festival experience.

: Starting at INR 14,999, this ticket offers access to premium viewing areas, exclusive bars, and food stalls for an enhanced festival experience. Nexa Lounge : Starting from INR 47,999, this ticket offers access to top-tier amenities like gourmet food, a private bar, and the best views of the festival, for those looking to indulge in luxury.

: Starting from INR 47,999, this ticket offers access to top-tier amenities like gourmet food, a private bar, and the best views of the festival, for those looking to indulge in luxury. Lolla Comfort: Starting at INR 8,999, this option provides access to a dedicated area with air-conditioned toilets, food kiosks, bars, and shaded seating.

Special Offer: RuPay credit card holders can get general admission tickets for a special rate of INR 5,999, making it an excellent opportunity to enjoy the festival at a discounted price.

Where to Buy Tickets

Tickets for Lollapalooza India 2025 can be purchased through lollaindia.com and BookMyShow, with the event organizers strongly recommending purchasing through BookMyShow to avoid counterfeit tickets.

An Epic lineup

This year’s festival will feature iconic performances from Green Day, making their Indian debut, Shawn Mendes, Louis Tomlinson, Glass Animals, and Nothing But Thieves. Beyond the headliners, attendees will also be treated to performances by indie artists like Wave to Earth, Isabel LaRosa, and homegrown talent such as Spryk, Talwiinder, and Begum.

With jaw-dropping visuals, immersive light shows, and an atmosphere unmatched by any other festival, Lollapalooza India 2025 is set to be an unforgettable two-day celebration of music. Don't miss out on this global phenomenon brought to you by BookMyShow Live.