Lock Upp Season 2 Premiere Live: Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh step into Kangana Ranaut's shoes

New Delhi:

The gates of Lock Upp are set to open once again. After months of speculation, the reality show is back with its second season today, June 27, and there's plenty that's new this time around. Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh have taken over hosting duties from Kangana Ranaut, while the show has also found a new home on Netflix. Titled Lock Upp: Sach Ya Saja, the season premieres at 8 PM and promises a fresh mix of celebrities, rivalries and surprises.

As always, life inside the Lock Upp house won't be easy. Fifteen contestants will be locked away from the outside world and pushed through a series of tasks to earn in-game currency, which they'll need for food, daily essentials and basic comforts. But as fans of the show already know, it's never just about winning tasks. Secrets, confessions and unexpected twists often end up changing the course of the game.

This live blog will bring you all the latest updates on contestant entries, eliminations, and other major happenings on the Lock Upp premiere.