June 27, 2026
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  3. Lock Upp Season 2 Premiere Live: Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh step into Kangana Ranaut's shoes
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Lock Upp Season 2 Premiere Live: Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh step into Kangana Ranaut's shoes

Written By: Sakshi Verma @sakshiverma_
Updated:

From the contestants' grand entry and first impressions to major twists, nominations and all the drama that unfolds through the evening, follow this live blog to know every important update from the Lock Upp Season 2 premiere night.

Lock Upp Season 2 Premiere Night Live
Lock Upp Season 2 Premiere Night Live Image Source : India TV
New Delhi:

The gates of Lock Upp are set to open once again. After months of speculation, the reality show is back with its second season today, June 27, and there's plenty that's new this time around. Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh have taken over hosting duties from Kangana Ranaut, while the show has also found a new home on Netflix. Titled Lock Upp: Sach Ya Saja, the season premieres at 8 PM and promises a fresh mix of celebrities, rivalries and surprises.

As always, life inside the Lock Upp house won't be easy. Fifteen contestants will be locked away from the outside world and pushed through a series of tasks to earn in-game currency, which they'll need for food, daily essentials and basic comforts. But as fans of the show already know, it's never just about winning tasks. Secrets, confessions and unexpected twists often end up changing the course of the game.

This live blog will bring you all the latest updates on contestant entries, eliminations, and other major happenings on the Lock Upp premiere.

 

Live updates :Lock Upp Season 2 Premiere Live

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  • 7:44 PM (IST)Jun 27, 2026
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    Lock Upp 2 Premiere Live: Netflix release time

    The show, titled Lock Upp: Sach Ya Saja (Truth or Punishment), will stream on the OTT platform Netflix starting today, June 27, at 8 PM. 

  • 7:40 PM (IST)Jun 27, 2026
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    Lock Upp Season 2: Farah and Ritesh take over

    Ekta Kapoor's popular reality show Lock Upp has returned for its second season. This time, Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh are taking charge as hosts. 

     

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Lock Upp Farah Khan Netflix Riteish Deshmukh
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