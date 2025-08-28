Friday Releases: Param Sundari to Metro In Dino, a look at films-show releasing on August 29, 2025 This week, several big films are ready for release in theatres and on digital platforms. Let's have a look at the complete list of films and series releasing on 29th August.

The last week of August 2025 was blessed with several releases and now the last Friday of this month is here, several films and series are gearing up for their releases.

While 'Param Sundari' is finally releasing in theatres on August 29, Anurag Basu's Metro In Dino will hit OTT now. Let's have a look at the list of films and series releasing in theatres and on OTT tomorrow.

Theatrical releases

Param Sundari

'Param Sundari', which was postponed since July, will finally see the light of day in the theatres. After the great battle of Coolie and War 2, now Janhvi Kapoor and Siddharth Malhotra's film 'Param Sundari' is all set to release in theatres tomorrow.

Parineeta

Vidya Balan and Saif Ali Khan's musical drama 'Parineeta' is going to hit in theatres once again. This film will compete with Param Sundari on the screen. Released on 10 June 2005, the film did business of 32.63 crores at the box office at that time.

OTT releases

Atomic: One Hell of a Ride

'Atomic: One Hell of a Ride' is the story of drug smugglers Max and JJ, who get caught in a dangerous uranium smuggling mission in the Middle East and North Africa. She comes under the target of the CIA, MI6 and Casey Elliot, as well as other forces. You can watch this series on Jio Hotstar, August 29 onwards.

Better Man

'Better Man' is the story of Robbie Williams, who sees good as well as bad times in the music industry. His struggle from becoming the main face of the boy band Take That to achieving stardom as a solo artist is shown in this movie. In which the story of his personal struggle, fame, addiction and finding identity will be shown. Jono Davis will be seen as the lead actor in this film. The film, released in 2024, is now being released on the OTT platform. You can watch the film on Lionsgate Play on August 29.

Shodha

The story of 'Shodha' is about a lawyer whose life gets entangled after his wife disappears. This is a Kannada psychological drama thriller series, which has a total of six episodes. Pawan Kumar, Siri Ravikumar and Arun Sagar are in the lead roles in this series. You can watch this web series on ZEE5, starting tomorrow onwards.

Metro In Dino

The film 'Metro In Dino', which was released in theatres on July 4, is now ready for release on the OTT platform. This film, starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, and Konkona Sen, was a box office average. However, whether this romantic film will be liked by the people on OTT or will leave an average impact, it will be known after the film's release on Netflix on August 29.

Songs of Paradise

Hrithik Roshan's girlfriend, Saba Azad, has done a lot of work on OTT. Now, she will soon be seen in the film 'Songs of Paradise' as Younger Noor Begum. Along with her, Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan is also in this film. You can watch this film on Prime Video.

Love Untangled

Korean series and films have a different craze among the audience. Soon, Netflix Originals is coming with a South Korean film, titled 'Love Untangled'. This film is based on an incident that happened in Busan in 1998. The film shows the story of a 19-year-old girl, Park Se Ri, who fixes her curly hair before expressing her love to Kim Yeon.

