LGM trailer out: Everything you need to know about MS Dhoni's film

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DHONI ENTERTAINMENT LGM trailer out

After retirement, former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his wife, Sakshi Dhoni announced their film production venture, Dhoni Entertainment. A few months ago, the couple announced their first Tamil film under their production house, LGM: Let's Get Married. On Monday, Dhoni and Sakshi launched their trailer at Leela Palace in Chennai.

Starring Harish Kalyan, Ivana, and Nadhiya in the lead roles, the film will hit the silver screen in July. However, the release date has not been officially announced yet. LGM follows the story of Harish and Ivana who are head over heels in love with each other and decides to get married after dating for years. However, Ivana wants to understand her groom's mother before tying the knot. An idea pops up to her and she suggests Harish take a family trip to Coorg. Amid getting to know each other, Ivana and her mother-in-law are lost in a forest and abducted by poachers. Will they be found and let go of their differences?

Watch the trailer here:

All about LGM

Let's Get Married has been directed by Ramesh Thamilmani. The film marks the directorial debut of the music composer who has also composed for LGM. Bankrolled by Sakshi Singh Dhoni and Vikas Hasija, the film has also been written by Ramesh Thamilmani. The romantic comedy will also have Yogi Baby and RJ Vijay in important roles. In January, the makers released a statement and revealed that the film's concept was written by Sakshi Dhoni Singh and developed by Thamilmani. The filmmaker said, "From the moment I read the concept written by Sakshi, I knew it was special. It was fresh and had all elements to be a fun family entertainer."

For those unversed, Thalimani had also created a graphic novel, Atharva-The Origin starring MS Dhoni.

Also Read: OMG 2 teaser out: Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi look enthralling | WATCH

Latest Entertainment News