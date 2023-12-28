Lee Sun Kyun death case: Woman blackmailed 'Parasite' actor for 350 mn, gets detained by police

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Lee Sun Kyun rose to fame with Oscar-winning film, Parasite.

In the latest development in the Lee Sun Kyun death case, a woman was taken into custody by the Seoul police on Wednesday evening. The Korean actor was found dead inside a car in an apparent suicide.

As per a report by The Korea Herald, the Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency arrested the suspect, who is in her 20s, after she failed to appear at Incheon District Court on Tuesday for a scheduled substantive review of her arrest warrant. In Korea, substantive review of an arrest warrant is a process by which an individual the police seek to arrest may present their case before a judge.

The report also states that the woman has been temporarily put behind bars before her scheduled warrant review, which is scheduled to take place at 2:30 pm on Thursday.

More deets about the suspect

The woman is accused of blackmailing the late actor and extorting 50 million won, which is approximately $40,000, from him. The report by The Korea Herald also claimed that he was threatened by the suspect and a 29-year-old hostess, who extorted a total of 350 million won from him.

Lee Sun Kyun's career at a glance

Born in 1075, Lee began his career in musical theatre. For many years, he played small and supporting roles. He rose to fame in 2007 with a popular series titled Coffee Prince. Later, his other shows White Tower, Pasta, Golden Time, and My Mister also added to his popularity.

In 2019, he featured in the Oscar-winning black comedy flick, Parasite. The film won four Oscars at the 92nd Academy Awards including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, and Best International Feature Film.

