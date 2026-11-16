Late actress Nimmi's Rs 7-8 crore Juhu flats at centre of property dispute, caretaker booked for alleged fraud

A dispute has emerged over the multi-crore estate of late Hindi film actress Nimmi, whose family has accused her former caretaker of allegedly misappropriating money from her bank accounts and attempting to take control of two flats in Mumbai's Juhu area. The properties are estimated to be worth Rs 7-8 crore. Following a complaint by a relative of the actress, an FIR has been registered against the caretaker at Mumbai's Santacruz Police Station.

The complaint was filed on November 11 by Mohammad Yunus Salim Durrani, who claims to be related to the late actress. He filed it on behalf of her daughter-in-law, Salma Neldi Parveen, under a power of attorney. The allegations against the caretaker, Asrar Ahmed Shaikh, include cheating, criminal breach of trust and forgery.

Why is Nimmi's caretaker facing fraud allegations?

According to the FIR, Shaikh had worked as a domestic help and caretaker for Nimmi and her husband, Ali Raza, for several years. After Raza's death in 2007, the actress continued living alone. Given her advancing age and health concerns, she reportedly opened joint bank accounts with Shaikh, who gradually began handling her financial transactions and other monetary matters.

The complaint alleges that Shaikh later misused this position of trust and withdrew crores of rupees from her bank accounts. The family has also accused him of selling Nimmi's car, a Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, as scrap and keeping the proceeds for himself.

Two Juhu flats and Rs 1.77 crore in fixed deposits

The complaint also details the assets allegedly left behind by the actress. Nimmi and her husband had purchased two flats, B-31 and B-32, at Neha Apartments on Juhu Tara Road. Both properties, along with designated parking spaces, were registered in her name.

Apart from the flats, her assets reportedly included gold and silver jewellery, a Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and fixed deposits worth approximately Rs 1.77 crore in the State Bank of India and Saraswat Bank.

Before her death, Nimmi had prepared a will and appointed Gurpal Singh Harbans Singh Sachar as its executor. According to the document, she had left her bank deposits, flats, jewellery, parking spaces and other assets to her adopted son, Ali Syed Parvez, and other family members.

However, Parvez passed away in the UK in December 2020. He is survived by his wife, Salma Neldi Parveen, and their three children.

Family alleges caretaker concealed the will

The family has further alleged that Shaikh did not disclose information about Nimmi's will and her financial assets after her death. They subsequently approached the Bombay High Court to obtain details of the document. According to the complaint, it was only after the will came to light that they learnt about the extent of the actress's assets and investments.

Durrani has claimed that the two Juhu flats, which were valued at around Rs 7-8 crore approximately six years ago, are currently locked and unoccupied. He has also alleged that Shaikh proposed selling the properties and sharing the proceeds, but the family rejected the suggestion.

Probate proceedings relating to the will are currently pending before the Bombay High Court. The complainant alleges that the caretaker is still attempting to carry out unauthorised transactions involving the properties.

What sections have been invoked in the case?

Santacruz Police have registered a case against Shaikh under Sections 404, 406, 420, 465, 467, 468 and 472 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). These provisions relate to dishonest misappropriation, criminal breach of trust, cheating and different forms of forgery.

The police have said that the matter is under investigation. The allegations, including the suspected financial irregularities and property transactions, are being examined. Shaikh has not yet issued a response to the allegations.

Who was actress Nimmi?

Born Nawab Bano, Nimmi was a popular face in Hindi cinema during the 1940s and 1950s. She worked alongside some of the biggest stars of the era, including Raj Kapoor and Dilip Kumar, and earned recognition for her performances in several films.

Known for her screen presence and acting talent, she established herself as a prominent actress of her time. Nimmi passed away in April 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

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