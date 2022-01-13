Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@PANDA_KULESH Lata Mangeshkar health update: Veteran singer still in ICU, doctors note slight improvement

Although Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar is still in the ICU, she is on the road to recovery. The singer, who is being closely monitored and treated for both COVID19 and pneumonia infections, will be kept under the doctor's supervision. Doctors have noted slight improvement in her health. Dr Pratit Samdani, who is treating Lata Mangeshkar, said "She is still in the ICU ward but there has been a slight improvement in her health."

The 92-year-old veteran, also known as the Nightingale of India, was admitted to the ICU of Breach Candy hospital in south Mumbai two days ago. She has mild symptoms and her condition is described as stable, with a team of senior doctors attending to her.

In November 2019, Mangeshkar was admitted to the same hospital after she complained of difficulty in breathing and was diagnosed with pneumonia. She was discharged after 28 days.

Mangeshkar started her career at the age of 13 in 1942 and has sung over 30,000 songs in several Indian languages in an over seven-decade career. Some of her most loved tracks are “Ajeeb dastan hai ye”, “Pyar kiya to darna kya”, “Neela asman so gaya” and “Tere liye”.

Considered one of Indian cinema’s greatest singers, Mangeshkar received the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honour, in 2001. She is also the recipient of several other awards, including the Padma Bhushan, the Padma Vibhushan and the Dada Saheb Phalke Award, and multiple National Film Awards.