Bollywood actress Lara Dutta, who is currently in the spotlight for her portrayal of Kaikeyi in Ramayana, has another reason to celebrate. While her film continues to perform well at the box office, her daughter Saira has achieved a major milestone in sports by winning a tennis tournament. Overjoyed by her daughter's victory, Lara took to social media to share the news, with fans congratulating the young champion.

Lara Dutta's daughter shines on the tennis court

Lara Dutta shared several pictures from the tournament on her Instagram account. The event took place at the Tennis & Country Club in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates. The pictures show Saira on the tennis court, posing with her championship trophy and a cheque for the prize money. She is also seen alongside tournament officials.

Another picture features Lara taking a mirror selfie with her daughter inside an elevator. The actress has been mindful of Saira's privacy and used emojis to cover her face in all the pictures. Lara generally keeps her daughter away from the limelight and has once again chosen not to reveal her face publicly.

Lara Dutta gets emotional over her daughter's victory

Lara also penned a heartfelt note about her daughter's achievement. Revealing that she had accompanied Saira to the tournament, the actress shared how they returned home with a victory after the competition.

She wrote, "I went on tour with my little girl—who is now taller than me—and we returned with a win. I am so proud of you!"

Lara Dutta and Mahesh Bhupathi got married in 2011

On the personal front, Lara Dutta married former Indian tennis player Mahesh Bhupathi in February 2011. The couple first had a civil ceremony in Mumbai, followed by a traditional Christian wedding in Goa. They welcomed their daughter, Saira, in January 2012.

Mahesh is a celebrated name in Indian tennis and has won 12 Grand Slam titles across men's doubles and mixed doubles. He was also the first Indian player to win a Grand Slam title in men's doubles. With tennis being such an important part of the family, Saira's latest achievement makes the occasion particularly special.

Lara Dutta plays Kaikeyi in Ramayana

Lara Dutta is also receiving attention for her portrayal of Queen Kaikeyi in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. Her character plays a crucial role in the story, as Kaikeyi's demands lead to Lord Ram's 14-year exile.

Amid discussions around the character, Lara recently took to Instagram to defend Kaikeyi and offer a different perspective on her actions.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana is planned as a two-part film franchise. The first part stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Mata Sita and Yash as Ravana. The film was released in cinemas worldwide on November 5, 2026.

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