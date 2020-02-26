Lagaan actor Raghubir Yadav's wife accuses him of having affair with Nandita Das, Sanjay Mishra's wife

Raghubir Yadav's estranged wife Purnima Kharga said that he had affair with Nandita Das.

Veteran actor Raghubir Yadav's estranged wife Purnima Kharga has alleged that he had affair with filmmaker-actress Nandita Das. She also said that he is having an affair with Sanjay Mishra's wife, with whom he is living currently and they also have an illegitimate son. Purnima filed a divorce petition last week after 32 years of marriage with Raghubir, alleging desertion and adultery.

In an interview with SpotboyE, she said “Raghubir is living-in with Sanjay Mishra’s wife Roshni Achreja. He himself has admitted in Court. They have a 14-year old son. Things started going wrong after seven years of our shaadi. He fell in love with some woman, when he was working in Raj Barot’s serial.”

Talking about Nandita, she said, “Nandita left him, she told him one day that she’s fallen in love with someone else. Besides, many people had started telling Nandita that she should not settle down with Raghubir as it would be only messy.”

She said that Raghubir and Sanjay used to live in the same building. That is when Raghubir came to know Sanjay wife, Roshni Achreja.

Raghubir and Purnima have been living separately since 1995. 70-year-old Radhuvir and Poornima, 60 have a 30-year-old son. The duo tied the knot in 1988.

As per Mumbai Mirror report, Purnima has demanded interim maintenance of Rs 1 lakh and alimony of Rs 10 crore. She reportedly receives Rs 40,000 per month as alimony but is not paid on time. Purnima has made Raghuvir’s partner and manager Roshni Archeja, who featured in TV show Banegi Apni Baat, a party to the petition.

Reportedly, Purnima suspected Raghubir of cheating on her with a co-star in 1995. The actor even filed for divorce but withdrew it later. Purnima claimed that she quit her career as an international Kathak dancer to support Raghubir when he was struggling. However, he deserted her after becoming a successful actor.

Raghubir was last seen in the 2019 film Romeo Akbar Walter. His several films have been India’s official entry to the Oscars. 2017 film Newton, starring Rajkummar Rao, Salaam Bombay (1988), Bandit Queen (1994), Rudaali (1993), 1947 Earth (1998), Lagaan (2011), Peepli Live (2010) and Water (2005) have also been entries to the Academy Awards.

His popular TV shows were Mungerilal Ke Haseen Sapne and Chacha Chaudhary.