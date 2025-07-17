Laapataa Ladies to Mukkabaaz, 7 memorable roles by Ravi Kishan | Birthday Special From Bhojpuri to Bollywood and South, actor-turned-politician Ravi Kishan has worked in several industries and has some really memorable roles in his filmography. Let's have a look at some of them here.

Ravi Kishan is called the superstar of the Bhojpuri industry. But the interesting thing is that he started his acting journey from Hindi cinema and has even worked in South Indian films. Ravi Kishan is celebrating his birthday today, on Thursday, July 17. On this occasion, let's have a look at 7 of his most memorable roles.

Tere Naam

In the 2003 film 'Tere Naam' starring Salman Khan and Bhumika Chawla, Ravi Kishan played the role of Pandit Rameshwar, who is the fiance of Nirjara (Bhumika Chawla). He was seen in the role of a priest in the film. This film brought Ravi Kishan good popularity in Bollywood. This film was a superhit.

Phir Hera Pheri

In the 2006 film 'Phir Hera Pheri', Ravi Kishan played the role of a stammering villain who is a goon from Sharat Saxena's gang. Ravi Kishan's stammering character was well-liked. Akshay Kumar, Sunil Shetty, Bipasha Basu and Rimi Sen were in the lead roles in the film. This film was produced by Firoz Nadiadwala and directed by Neeraj Vora. This film is a sequel to 'Hera Pheri', directed by Priyadarshan in the year 2000. Now 'Hera Pheri 3' has also been announced.

Luck

In the 2009 film 'Luck' directed by Soham Shah, Ravi Kishan played the role of a criminal named Raghav, who is a psychopath. He is Musa's favourite person. Ravi Kishan's dialogue in this film, 'I live in search of death, death happens to those who live in the lines of the hand', was well-liked. Raghav loves the female character of the film, Ayesha (Shruti Haasan), to the extent of madness. Sanjay Dutt, Mithun Chakraborty, Imran Khan and Danny played the lead roles in this film.

Tanu Weds Manu

Ravi Kishan also appeared in the Bollywood film 'Tanu Weds Manu', released in the year 2011. Stars like Kangana Ranaut, R Madhavan and Jimmy Shergill appeared in this film. The film was directed by Anand L Rai. In this film, Ravi Kishan played the role of Raja Awasthi's (Jimmy Shergill) friend. He appeared in a cameo role, but left an impact on the audience.

Bullet Raja

In the 2013 Tigmanshu Dhulia-directed film 'Bullet Raja', Ravi Kishan played the role of the main villain Sumer Singh. In 'Bullet Raja', Ravi Kishan was wearing a woman's getup, which was highly appreciated. Saif Ali Khan, Sonakshi Sinha and Jimmy Shergill were in the lead roles in this film. The film was not that successful commercially, but Ravi Kishan's character was well-liked.

Mukkabaaz

Ravi Kishan played the role of Sanjay Kumar in the 2018 film 'Mukkabaaz'. Directed by Anurag Kashyap, this film featured stars like Vineet Kumar Singh, Jimmy Shergill and Zoya Hussain. Ravi Kishan's character, Sanjay Kumar, in the film is an unsuccessful boxer and teaches boxing to Shravan Kumar (Vineet Kumar Singh). Ravi Kishan was selected by casting director Mukesh Chhabra for this film.

Laapataa Ladies

The film 'Laapataa Ladies', released last year, won a lot of applause from the audience. This film was selected for Oscar. In this film directed by Kiran Rao, Ravi Kishan played the role of Inspector Shyam Manohar. He won the hearts of the audience with his character in a comic style. Stars like Nitanshi Goyal, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Srivastava and Chhaya Kadam were seen in this film.

A fact you may not know

In the year 2008, Kishan dubbed the role of actor Toby Maguire's 'Spider-Man' in 'Spider-Man 3' in Bhojpuri. This is the first Hollywood blockbuster film, which includes Bhojpuri voice dub along with Hindi, Tamil and Telugu dub. This was the first Hollywood blockbuster film to be dubbed in Bhojpuri.

