Actor Sharad Kapoor has urged people to stop recording videos of themselves handing him money or offering donations. The actor, who has recently been in the news over his health and financial difficulties, said such interactions have left him uncomfortable. He also expressed gratitude to those who have reached out to support him.

Sharad Kapoor claims some visitors placed cash in his hands

The appeal was shared by Hema Choudhary of Bezubaan Public Welfare Trust on Instagram on Tuesday. In the video, Sharad addressed members of the film industry, his fans and others who have been concerned about his situation. He said some of the content being circulated on social media does not reflect what is actually happening.

The actor said, “I would like the film industry, my fans, and the people who really care about me. I’m so thankful to you. You people have given so much love, you can't even imagine. But a lot of wrong things are being shown on social media... money is being given in hand. It's not clear who is doing what. I don't understand at all”.

Sharad further alleged that some visitors had placed cash in his hands without his permission and recorded the interaction. The incidents have reportedly made him reluctant to meet people visiting him.

Hema Choudhary asks people not to trouble Sharad Kapoor

Hema Choudhary, who has been documenting Sharad's situation and appealing for support, also spoke against people filming the actor during their visits. She said her intention was never to expose his condition publicly but to ensure that he received the help he needed.

She said in a video, “I wanted Sharad's condition not to be overly exposed in public because he is unwell. What some people talk about, they don't even know. That day I helped with the appeal, and people ended up trolling me. I posted a video for animals to get help, they were all in bad condition. I represent the welfare of animals”.

She also criticised visitors for recording Sharad without considering his state of mind. “You are making a spectacle of Sharad Kapoor's bad condition. He is in shock, he is not stable. You are coming and forcibly taking his byte. Please don’t bother him. We did not ask you for money. He needs medical attention, which we are arranging”, she added.

What happened to Sharad Kapoor?

Sharad has been in the news after videos showing him speaking about his financial difficulties and health concerns surfaced on social media. The actor had opened up about his emotional struggles and appealed to members of the film industry for financial, moral and mental support. His videos prompted concern among fans, with many remembering his performances in films such as Josh.

Several social media users also expressed sadness over his situation. One user commented, "Shocked to see him like this.... God Bless you sir”. Another wrote, "There is no shame or hesitation to ask for work. More power to you”.

Sharad later clarified that he was doing fine and recovering from an injury he sustained in Barcelona. He also addressed concerns about his four pet dogs, explaining that they had been moved to an animal welfare facility temporarily while he prepares to shift houses.

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