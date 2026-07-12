Kusha Kapila calls viral selfie with Samay Raina 'AI-altered', shuts down reunion rumours

New Delhi:

Actor and influencer Kusha Kapila has addressed rumours of a reunion with comedian Samay Raina after a selfie of the two went viral online. Responding to the ongoing speculation, Kusha clarified that the image is "AI-altered". She said the photo circulating on social media had been altered using artificial intelligence and dismissed claims that she had patched up with Samay.

The rumours surfaced nearly two years after Kusha and Samay's public fallout in 2024. As the edited selfie went viral, Kusha took to Instagram Stories to clarify that the image was AI-generated and false.

Kusha Kapila says selfie with Samay Raina AI-altered

On Sunday, Kusha took to her Instagram to share the viral post featuring the selfie and labelled it "Fake and seeded". She also clarified that the image had been manipulated using AI. While referring to the viral selfie, which was clicked by Samay Raina, Kusha wrote, "My face is AI altered."

In the picture, Samay Raina is seen standing beside a woman in a red top whose face had been edited to resemble Maamla Legal Hai actress Kusha. Take a look below:

Kusha also accused coordinated troll accounts on X (formerly Twitter) of using the altered image to push a false narrative. According to Kusha, the posts claimed she was trying to get back into Samay's good books after the comedian witnessed a resurgence in popularity this year.

She wrote, "Why would anyone spend any money doing this is beyond me. The way incel internet will stoop down to minimise me is laughable at this point," adding laughing with tears emojis.

(Image Source : KUSHA KAPILA'S INSTAGRAM)Screengrabs taken from Kusha Kapila's Instagram story.

Sharing more screenshots of similar posts, Kusha said they all appeared to follow the same pattern. "Same script across the board," she wrote. She added, "This is not an e-lafda but just how incel internet will get to the pits to minimise women. All this is happening because I take a stand and still will, lol."

In another IG Story, she described the trolling campaign as a "hot pile of bakwas garbage that god knows who is funding".

Kusha Kapila's work front

On the work front, Kusha Kapila has appeared in several web series and films, including Life Hill Gayi and Maamla Legal Hai. She was recently seen in the second season of Netflix's Maamla Legal Hai, where she reprised her role as lawyer Naina Arora. The courtroom comedy-drama also stars Ravi Kishan, Naila Grewal and Nidhi Bisht in key roles.

Also Read: Mukesh Khanna teams up with Samay Raina after criticising him, gets massively trolled