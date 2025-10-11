Kumar Sanu approaches Delhi HC for protection of his voice and artistic identity Veteran playback singer Kumar Sanu has approached the Delhi High Court seeking protection of his personality and publicity rights, which include his name, voice, vocal style, singing technique, and likeness.

New Delhi:

Veteran singer Kumar Sanu has approached the Delhi High Court requesting protection of his personality and publicity rights - including his name, voice, voice style, singing technique, and overall artistic persona. Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora will hear his plea on October 13.

Kumar Sanu, in his petition, filed via lawyers Shikha Sachdeva and Sana Raees Khan, asked the court to protect his moral and creative rights under the Copyright Act. The plea points out the unlicensed and unauthorized use of his name, voice, vocal style and technique, vocal arrangements and interpretations, mannerism and manner of singing, images, caricatures, photographs, likeness and signature.

The singer has complained about the abuse of his image by using GIFs, videos, and AI-made content that replicate his facial features and voice — commonly used for monetary benefits and sometimes for making jokes or derogatory purposes. The appeal further mentions that these AI-made audios, videos, and merchandise are being monetized on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

Referring to these actions as attempts at false promotion and impersonation, the petition asks the court to enjoin the defendants with an injunction so that Sanu's name and creative work are not used without permission.

"Such merchandise and audios/videos of the plaintiff generate revenues for the defendants, as they are uploaded and streamed on social networking websites, including but not limited to Facebook, Instagram and YouTube, which generate revenue based on the number of clicks or views to a particular image/video," the suit said.

"Such acts also amount to an attempt at false endorsements and passing off and hence must be restrained by an order of injunction by this court," it said.

Previously, Amitabh Bachchan, Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Karan Johar, Abhishek Bachchan haved moved court to safeguard their personality rights.

(With inputs from PTI)

