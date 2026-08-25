Kuku Kohli, Phool Aur Kaante director and Aruna Irani's husband, dies at 77

Veteran filmmaker Kuku Kohli, best known for launching Ajay Devgn's Bollywood career with the 1991 film Phool Aur Kaante, died on Tuesday after suffering a massive heart attack. He passed away at Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai. He was 77.

"He was feeling uncomfortable and hence was admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital yesterday. He passed away due to a massive heart attack around 4:30 pm," Kohli's filmmaker friend Ashoke Pandit told PTI.

Kuku Kohli is survived by his actor wife Aruna Irani and two daughters from his first marriage to Rita Kohli.

Last rites on Wednesday

Pandit expressed grief over Kohli's death in an Instagram post, describing him as a 'great friend' and 'great filmmaker.' Pandit said Kohli's death was a major loss for the film fraternity. "My heart is breaking as I announce the passing of filmmaker Kuku Kohli. Today, I have lost a great friend and a great filmmaker. He was the General Secretary of IFTDA and IMPPA. This is a great loss to the film fraternity," he said.

He also condoled the loss with Kohli’s wife, actor Aruna Irani, and his daughters, Karishma Kohli and Pooja Kohli. "My heartfelt condolences to his wife, Aruna Irani, and his daughters, Karishma Kohli and Pooja Kohli," said Pandit.

Pandit further said that the last rites will be held on Wednesday at the Oshwira crematorium.

Kuku Kohli's career​ in Hindi cinema

Kuku Kohli, whose real name was Avtar Kohli, was an Indian filmmaker, writer, editor and producer whose career in Hindi cinema spanned several decades. He began his journey in the industry by working with legendary filmmaker Raj Kapoor and was associated with films such as Bobby, Satyam Shivam Sundaram and Prem Rog. He later worked as a second-unit director on films including Betaab and Arjun, gaining experience before making his mark as an independent director.

Kohli is best remembered for directing the 1991 film Phool Aur Kaante, which marked Ajay Devgn's debut as a leading actor and emerged as a major commercial success. He went on to direct several Hindi films, including Suhaag (1994), Haqeeqat (1995), Zulmi (1999), Kohraam (1999) and Anari No. 1 (1999).

His later directorial credits included Yeh Dil Aashiqanaa (2002), which was particularly noted for its popular music, and Woh Tera Naam Tha (2004).

Over his long career, Kohli worked across direction, writing, editing, production and second-unit filmmaking. His work was closely associated with the mainstream Hindi cinema of the 1990s, with films blending action, romance, drama, comedy and music for mass audiences. His most enduring legacy remains Phool Aur Kaante and his role in launching Ajay Devgn's career.

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