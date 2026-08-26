Kuku Kohli cremated; daughter Karishma carries his bier as Aruna Irani mourns husband's death

Filmmaker Kuku Kohli's last rites were performed today at the Oshiwara crematorium, attended by numerous celebrities. Gajendra Chauhan offered support to Kuku's wife, Aruna Irani, who was deeply emotional. Celebs like Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Rohit Shetty, Rajpal Yadav, Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi also attended the funeral.

For the unversed, Kuku Kohli passed away on Tuesday at the age of 77. He breathed his last at Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital following a heart attack.

Kuku Kohli's filmmaking journey

Kuku Kohli began his film career working as an assistant on Raj Kapoor's film Bobby. He spent years working alongside Kapoor, learning the nuances of filmmaking. Later, he served as the second unit director for the film Betaab, which starred Sunny Deol and Amrita Singh and became a hit. Subsequently, he worked on the film Arjun. Kuku Kohli served as an assistant on Raj Kapoor's films such as Bobby, Prem Rog and Satyam Shivam Sundaram.

In 1991, Kuku Kohli made his directorial debut with Phool Aur Kaante. The film was a hit and brought Ajay Devgn into the Bollywood spotlight. He went on to make films like Kohram and Suhaag; the latter marked the first time Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar appeared on screen together.

His film Haqeeqat, starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu, was released in 1995. It received nominations in seven categories at the Filmfare Awards, including a nomination for Kuku in the Best Director category. Subsequently, he made films such as Zulmi, Anari No. 1 and Yeh Dil Aashiqana. His last film, Woh Tera Naam Tha, was released in 2004.

Kuku Kohli and Aruna Irani's relationship

Kuku Kohli was married twice. His first wife was named Rita Kohli; they had two daughters, Pooja and Karishma. Kuku Kohli's first wife, Rita, passed away about six years ago.

Kuku Kohli later married actress Aruna Irani. The two first met on the set of the film Kohram. Initially, they did not get along at all. However, Kuku Kohli took great care of Aruna while working. Gradually, their friendship grew, and that friendship blossomed into love.

When Aruna fell in love with Kuku, she discovered that he was already married and had two daughters with his first wife, Rita Kohli. Despite this, Aruna decided to pursue the relationship. They got married in 1990, though they kept their marriage private for several years.

Aruna Irani worked in several films directed by Kuku Kohli, such as Phool Aur Kaante, Kohram and Suhaag. Aruna explained that she did not want to cause distress to Kuku's first wife and her family, which is why she kept their relationship private.

After marriage, Aruna and Kuku decided not to have children. Aruna stated that she made this decision considering her age at the time and the fact that Kuku already had children.

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Kuku Kohli cremated in Mumbai; Wife Aruna Irani bids farewell, Vicky-Katrina and others pay tribute