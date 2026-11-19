Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon has a special birthday wish for her rumoured boyfriend, Kabir Bahia. The actor took to social media to share a playful picture of him while wishing him on his special day. Adding a sweet touch to the birthday post, Kriti also called him 'cutie'.

Kriti Sanon wishes rumoured boyfriend Kabir Bahia on his birthday

Taking to her Instagram handle on Thursday, Kriti shared a candid picture of Kabir, in which he was seen sitting on his toes and looking sideways. The picture appears to have been clicked around sunset. Along with the photo, she wrote, "Happy birthday cutie." Take a look:

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KRITI SANON)Screengrab taken from Kriti Sanon's Instagram Story.

Notably, this is not the first time Kriti has shared a picture of Kabir on social media. Earlier in August, she posted a series of pictures, which also included a selfie of the two together. She captioned the post as, "Some memories captured..Mannnnyyyyy more Lived! (sic)."

More recently, the duo were spotted together at a Diwali party. The celebration was also attended by their common friends, including Kriti's sister Nupur Sanon and her husband, Stebin Ben.

On the other hand, Kriti Sanon's sister, Nupur Sanon, also wished Kabir Bahia on his birthday through her Instagram Stories. Sharing a picture with him, she wrote, "Keep smiling, radiating your positive energy and being the guy with the purest heart! (sic)." Take a look:

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KABIR BAHIA )Screengrab taken from Nupur Sanon's Instagram Story.

Who is Kabir Bahia?

For those who may not know, Kabir Bahia is a London-based businessman who studied at Millfield, a well-known boarding school in Somerset, England. He has over 148,000 followers on Instagram, where he frequently shares glimpses of his travels, professional life and lifestyle.

Kabir belongs to a prominent business family. His father, Kuljinder Bahia, is the founder of Southall Travel, a well-known travel company in the UK. The family was also featured in the Sunday Times Rich List 2019, with an estimated net worth of Rs 427 crore.

Kriti Sanon's work front

On the film front, Kriti Sanon was last seen in romantic drama Cocktail 2 alongside Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. Most recently, the actress teamed up with Varun Dhawan to lend her voice to the Hindi-dubbed version of the Hollywood horror thriller Obsession. Kriti voiced the character of Nikki, originally played by Inde Navarrette in the film. The uncut version of the 2026 film premiered on JioHotstar on October 30, 2026.

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Kriti Sanon's Diwali album features rumoured boyfriend Kabir Bahia, latter posts pics with Nupur-Stebin