Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan reunite with Amar Kaushik; is Bhediya 2 finally happening?

Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan and filmmaker Amar Kaushik have sparked curiosity after sharing a glimpse of their reunion on social media. The trio, who worked together on the 2022 horror comedy Bhediya, have teased an upcoming project, leaving fans wondering whether they are preparing to return to the film’s supernatural world.

Kriti shared the video on her Instagram Stories, with Varun also reposting it. “An unexpected reunion that will get you ‘Obsessed’, stay tuned,” she wrote. The trio’s wolf-like howl in the clip has further fuelled speculation that the reunion could be linked to Bhediya 2.

No one has officially confirmed the project so far. However, given their previous collaboration and the sequel’s place in Maddock Films’ supernatural comedy universe, the video has raised questions about whether Bhaskar and Anika could be back on screen together.

Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan's last collaboration was Bhediya

Released in November 2022, Bhediya featured Varun Dhawan as Bhaskar, a road contractor who is bitten by a wolf while working in the forests of Arunachal Pradesh. He begins undergoing a mysterious transformation into a werewolf, setting off a story that combines horror, comedy and local folklore.

Kriti played Anika, a veterinarian who knows more about the strange happenings than she initially reveals. Abhishek Banerjee also featured in the film, which was directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan.

Beyond its creature-comedy premise, Bhediya explored the relationship between humans and nature, with environmental concerns woven into Bhaskar’s transformation. The film also connected with Maddock Films’ growing supernatural universe, which includes the Stree franchise.

Bhediya 2 was announced, but its release plans remain unclear

Maddock Films announced Bhediya 2 as part of its slate of supernatural films in January 2025, with Varun and Kriti expected to reprise their roles. The sequel was initially scheduled for an August 14, 2026 release, but the film did not arrive in cinemas on that date. An updated release date has not been confirmed.

Varun had also addressed questions about his upcoming projects during an interaction with fans in January 2026, saying he had not signed any new film at the time. Meanwhile, Amar has indicated that the team would move ahead with Bhediya 2 only when they were satisfied with the script.

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