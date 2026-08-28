Kriti Sanon takes subtle dig at rakhi ad controversy, celebrates Raksha Bandhan with sister Nupur Sanon

New Delhi:

Kriti Sanon was recently all over the news after she featured in a Raksha Bandhan ad for a jewellery brand. The point of controversy was her choice of outfit in the advertisement. After sharing her official statement on the controversy, Kriti celebrated Raksha Bandhan with her sister Nupur Sanon with a subtle dig at the controversy.

Kriti Sanon takes a subtle dig at rakhi ad controversy

Kriti Sanon posted a close-up of her and sister Nupur's hands and flaunted the rakhis that they tied to each other. In the comment box, she wrote, "While the Rakhi fashion committee is still in session We’re focusing on what really matters. Happy Rakhi to all." Take a look:

What is the Kriti Sanon rakhi ad controversy?

Kriti Sanon's Raksha Bandhan advertisement for a jewellery brand landed in controversy after her outfit became a talking point on social media. Kriti was seen wearing a bralette choli in the campaign, which did not go down well with a section of users. Some questioned her choice of outfit for a festival like Raksha Bandhan.

The ad also showed Kriti tying a rakhi to a dog. This too drew criticism from some social media users. The debate grew further after Kangana Ranaut commented on the campaign and criticised Kriti's outfit. The actor and BJP MP accused Kriti of "tying rakhi in a bikini" and later described the advertisement as "intentionally creepy".

Kriti responded to the criticism through a series of Instagram Stories. She questioned why a woman's clothes should decide how seriously she takes her culture and traditions. "The essence of festivals is not in the clothes you wear, it is in the emotions and meaning you hold for the traditions..." she wrote.

The actor also spoke about the constant scrutiny around women's clothing. She added, "Also, when will we stop telling women what to wear?? Ethnic fashion has evolved over the years, but still a woman's respect for her culture is measured by just her clothes!! Culture & traditions are in her heart, not in her neckline!"

Kriti also explained the reason behind tying a rakhi to a dog in the advertisement. She said, "Rakshabandhan is a bond of protection. My sister and I tie rakhi to each other. We know we can protect each other no less than a brother would have. We pray for each other's health, happiness & long life. And for us, this prayer and promise extends to our dogs too! After all, they are family," she concluded.

Nupur, too, had weighed in and backed her sister. She shared Kriti's Instagram story and penned, "Imagine being this bothered by what another woman chooses to wear. Respectfully, evolve. PS: I'm the one she tied the rakhi to, and if I don't have a problem with it, why do you (sic)?"

Following the backlash, the jewellery brand removed the advertisement featuring Kriti and apologised for hurting public sentiments.

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