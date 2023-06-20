Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KRITI SANON Kriti Sanon shares cryptic post amid Adipurush backlash | WATCH

Om Raut's directorial Adipurush is under scrutiny for multiple reasons. Featuring Kriti Sanon, Prabhas, Devdatta Nage, and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles, the mythological film is facing massive backlash on social media for its 'shoddy' VFX and 'cheap dialogues.' Amid the ongoing negativity surrounding Adipurush, Kriti Sanon on Monday shared a cryptic note on her Instagram handle.

The actress, who played Janaki in the film, shared a string of videos and captioned the post, "Focusing on the cheers and claps! Jai Siya Ram." In the videos, theatres can be seen houseful and the audience cannot stop clapping and hooting for Kriti.

Check out Kriti Sanon's post here:

Based on the epic, Ramayana, Adipurush became one of the most-talked-about films this year also because it is reportedly the most expensive Indian film ever made with a budget of a whopping Rs. 600 crore. The film stars Kriti Sanon as Janaki, Prabhas as Raghava, Devadatta Nage as Bajrang, and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh.

Adipurush hit the silver screen on June 16 and has landed in several controversies. On Monday, dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir sought protection from

Mumbai Police after receiving threats on social media. Following the trolling on the internet over its dialogues, the makers have also decided to revise some of the films' dialogues and also apologised to fans for hurting their sentiments. The film also remained in the spotlight after director Om Raut requested theatre owners to reserve a seat for Lord Hanuman in every theatre.

Apart from cinema buffs, veteran actor Arun Govil, who played Lord Rama in Ramsagar's TV adaptation of Ramayana on Doordarshan, also criticised the makers over its dialogues. Another noted actor Mukesh Khanna aka Shaktimaan also slammed the Adipurush team for 'distorting' the history. However, amid the ongoing backlash, Adipurush managed to earn Rs.340 crore worldwide till Monday.

