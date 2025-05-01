Kriti Sanon's April photo dump is about skincare, fun and food | See post Kriti Sanon, on May 1, shared a series of pictures from last month on Instagram. The carousel post includes her Polaroid picture, skincare and pictures of enjoying food. Check the post here.

New Delhi:

Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon, who was last seen in Shashanka Chaturvedi's directorial psychological drama film Do Patti, shared a glimpse of how fun April was for her on Thursday. Taking to the Instagram account, the actor shared a carousel post, which has fifteen pictures.

April's photo dump of the Crew actor is about skincare, food and fun. The first picture is a black and white Polaroid picture of Kriti Sanon. Followed by a picture of Kriti posing, which seemed to have been clicked at a cafe. In the third picture, Bareilly Ki Barfi actor can be seen doing her skincare.

The post also includes pictures of Kriti enjoying herself with friends at parties or events. In one picture, she can be seen riding a bicycle. The Bollywood actor captioned the post and wrote, 'Did April just fly by?? Or is it just me who felt that way?' along with multiple emojis.

Check the post below:

The Instagram post has garnered thousands of likes, hundreds of comments and reshares ever since it was posted. Fans have filled the comment section with positive comments. One user wrote, 'I must say all pics are beautiful krits'. Another Instagram user commented, 'Yes! we want cute photo dump at the end of every month like this' along with crying face and a pink heart emoji.

Kriti Sanon's work front

The 34-year-old actor was last seen in Netflix's Do Patti, co-starring Kajol and Shaheer Sheikh. The film was directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi and written by Kanika Dhillon. She will be next seen in Tere Ishk Mein alongside South actors Prabhu Deva and Dhanush. The action-romantic film is directed by Aanand L Rai and written by Himanshu Sharma and Neeraj Yadav.

