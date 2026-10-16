Kriti Sanon moves Delhi HC to protect her personality rights, hearing scheduled for October 29

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon has approached the Delhi High Court seeking legal protection for her personality rights. During the hearing on Friday (October 16), the Court sought research papers and relevant judgments to better understand the scope of such rights before passing an order.

Kriti Sanon moves Delhi HC to protect her personality rights

According to a report by Live Law, Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav asked Sanon's counsel, Advocate Pravin Anand, to submit a compilation of judgments and research material on the matter. The case will next be heard on October 29.

What did the Court say about personality rights?

During the hearing, the Court asked Anand to explain what falls within the scope of personality rights. Responding to the question, the advocate said these rights cover a person's voice, face, image, photograph or video showing their face, as well as their name.

Responding to the question, the advocate said these rights cover a person's voice, face, image, photograph or video showing their face, as well as their name. Anand also submitted that personality rights extend to the commercial use of an individual's face to make money without their consent or authorisation.

Celebrities whose personality rights are protected

For the unversed, the Delhi High Court has previously protected the personality rights of several prominent personalities. These include actresses Kangana Ranaut and Tabu, actor Vijay Deverakonda, and cricketers Abhishek Sharma and Yuvraj Singh.

The Court has also granted protection to several other personalities, including Pushpa actor Allu Arjun, Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, spiritual preacher Aniruddhacharya, singer Jubin Nautiyal, former cricketer Sunil Gavaskar, and actors Kajol, R Madhavan and RRR actor Jr NTR.

Kriti Sanon's work front

On the work front, the National Award-winning actress was last seen in Cocktail 2, alongside Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. Over the course of her career, Kriti Sanon has featured in several acclaimed films, including Dilwale, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Mimi and Tere Ishk Mein.

For her performance in the 2021 film Mimi, Kriti won the National Film Award for Best Actress. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film also featured Pankaj Tripathi, Sai Tamhankar, Supriya Pathak and Aidan Whytock in key roles.

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