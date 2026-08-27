Kriti Sanon makes first public appearance after rakhi ad controversy, smiles for paps | Video

New Delhi:

Kriti Sanon was clicked in Mumbai on Thursday, August 27, after the controversy over her outfit in a Raksha Bandhan advertisement. The actress chose not to speak on the matter, instead, she looked pretty normal as she headed towards her car and sped off.

Kriti Sanon makes first appearance after ad controversy

The Cocktail 2 actress wore a casual tank top that she paired with comfy lowers as she smiled as paps clicked her. She also waved to them and sat inside her car. Her latest appearance comes amid her rakhi campaign for a jewellery brand that didn't sit well with a select audience. Here is her video:

What is the Kriti Sanon ad controversy?

Kriti Sanon wore a bralette choli for a rakhi ad for a jewellery brand. The campaign drew criticism on social media, with some users questioning Kriti's choice of outfit for the Raksha Bandhan advertisement. In the ad, she was also seen tying a rakhi to a dog. A section of social media users criticised this too. The debate deepened after Kangana Ranaut weighed in on the controversy, criticising the campaign over Kriti's outfit. The actor and BJP MP accused Kriti of "tying rakhi in a bikini" and later called the advertisement "intentionally creepy".

Kriti, however, did not stay silent amid the criticism. In a series of Instagram Stories, she questioned the idea on whether a woman's clothing should determine how seriously she takes her culture or traditions. "The essence of festivals is not in the clothes you wear, it is in the emotions and meaning you hold for the traditions..." she wrote.

She went on to question the scrutiny faced by women over their clothes, adding, "Also, when will we stop telling women what to wear?? Ethnic fashion has evolved over the years, but still a woman's respect for her culture is measured by just her clothes!! Culture & traditions are in her heart, not in her neckline!"

The Mimi actor also explained why the campaign showed her tying a rakhi to a dog. "Rakshabandhan is a bond of protection. My sister and I tie rakhi to each other. We know we can protect each other no less than a brother would have. We pray for each other's health, happiness & long life. And for us, this prayer and promise extends to our dogs too! After all, they are family," she concluded.

Amid the controversy, the jewellery brand took down the ad featuring Kriti Sanon and apologised for hurting public sentiments.

Also read:

'Stop trolling women': Rahul Gandhi backs Kriti Sanon after Kangana Ranaut criticises her rakhi ad