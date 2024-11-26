Kriti Sanon finally breaks silence on nepotism, says film industry is not alone responsible for this

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kriti Sanon last featured in Netflix film, Do Patti.

Bollywood diva Kriti Sanon, who was present at the 55th International Film Festival of India, shared her thoughts on nepotism. She candidly spoke about the struggles faced by outsiders and how the 'media' and 'audiences' contribute to the nepotism debate. During her conversation, Kriti said that it takes time for someone without a 'film background' to get the opportunities they dream of.

"The industry has given me a very warm welcome since the time I have come. Of course, when you don't belong to a film background, it takes time for you to get there. It takes time for you to get those opportunities you crave for. It takes time for you to even get those magazine covers. So everything is a bit of a struggle. But after 2-3 films, if you keep working hard and if you are at it, nothing can stop you,'' Kriti said.

Kriti also shared her view that the Bollywood industry itself is not entirely to blame for nepotism and pointed out that the audience and media have a role in promoting star kids. Kriti said, "I feel the industry is not so much responsible for nepotism. It's also the media and the audience. The audiences want to watch what the media is putting about certain star kids. Because the audience is interested in them, the industry feels that since the audience is interested let's make a movie with them. So I think it's a circle. But I feel if you are talented, you will get there. If you're not talented, and if the connect is not there with the audiences you will not get there."

Meanwhile, on the work front, she was last seen in Do Patti, playing a double role alongside Kajol and Shaheer Sheikh. It was a digital-only release and premiered on Netflix last month. She will next feature in Akshay Kumar's multi-starrer Housefull 5 and Varun Dhawan-starrer Bhediya 2.

Also Read: Mohini Dey finally breaks silence on dating rumours with AR Rahman post his divorce