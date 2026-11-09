Kriti Sanon's Diwali album features rumoured boyfriend Kabir Bahia, latter posts pics with Nupur-Stebin

Kriti Sanon has dropped her Diwali photo album, and it is all about festivities, friends, family, lights and food. However, what was a bit more special about her photo album were two prominent features of her rumoured boyfriend, businessman Kabir Bahia.

Kriti Sanon posts Kabir Bahia's pics in Diwali album

Kriti, 36, dropped several happy moments from Diwali 2026. One of the first few photos from the lot was of her, along with Kabir, 27, and one of their common friends. The photo seems to have been clicked at Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash. In yet another photo from the same carousel, the rumoured couple pose together in what seems to be another Diwali party. "My favvvv time of the year with some of my fav ppl Happy Diwali everyone!!," she wrote, while sharing the photos. Take a look:

Kabir, meanwhile, took to his Instagram story and posted two photos with Kriti's sister Nupur Sanon and her husband, Stebin Ben.

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KABIR BAHIA)Kabir Bahia posts pics with Kriti's sister Nupur and her husband Stebin Ben

Who is Kabir Bahia?

Kabir Bahia is a London-based businessman who studied at Millfield, a well-known boarding school in Somerset, England. Kabir has over 150 thousand followers on Instagram, where he often posts about his travel, work and lifestyle.

He comes from a prominent business family. His father, Kuljinder Bahia, founded Southall Travel, a popular travel company based in the UK. The family was featured in the Sunday Times Rich List 2019, with an estimated net worth of Rs 427 crore.

Kriti Sanon: From engineering graduate to Bollywood star

Kriti Sanon was born and raised in Delhi's Patparganj. She pursued Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering before deciding to follow her passion for acting. With no film industry connections, she made her way into cinema and gradually established herself as one of Bollywood's recognised actors.

Her acting journey began with the Telugu film 1: Nenokkadine. She made her Hindi film debut in 2014 with Heropanti, opposite Tiger Shroff. Since then, Kriti has been part of several films, including Bareilly Ki Barfi, Luka Chuppi, Mimi, Crew and Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.

The resurfaced audition video has brought attention to her journey at a special time. Just a day before her birthday, Mimi, one of the most acclaimed films of her career, marked five years since its release. Her performance in the film earned her a National Award in 2024.

On the work front, Kriti Sanon was last seen in Cocktail 2. She is yet to announce her next film.

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