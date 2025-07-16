Kranti Prakash Jha and Neetu Chandra turn Bihar's State SVEEP icon | Deets Inside Famous celebrities Kranti Prakash Jha and Neetu Chandra have become the Bihar's State SVEEP icons. Read on to know the further details.

New Delhi:

Renowned actors Kranti Prakash Jha and Neetu Chandra have been nominated as state-level SVEEP icons by the Bihar Election Department. This nomination is a significant initiative aimed at strengthening the SVEEP campaign through voter awareness.

Kranti Prakash Jha and Neetu Chandra become Bihar's State SVEEP icon

It is significant to note that actors Kranti Prakash Jha and Neetu Chandra will play an active role in various voter education and awareness activities in the state. Both celebrities will play an important role in connecting voters to the election process through various means under the SVEEP (Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation) program.

Notably, the proposal for their nomination has received formal approval from the Election Commission of India. Have a look at the official notification for reference below:

Kranti Prakash Jha's work front

For the unversed, Kranti Prakash Khan was born in Bihar's Bhagalpur and is known for his work in films like 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story', 'Batla House' and 'Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela'. Talking about his work front, he was last seen in the 2022 film 'Samrat Prithviraj' alongside Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Manushi Chhillar and Sakshi Tanwar. He played the role of Hada Hammir in this Bollywood action epic film.

A look at Neetu Chandra's work front

On the other hand, actress Neetu Chandra is widely known for her work in films like 'Garam Masala', 'Traffic Signal', 'Oye Lucky, Lucky Oye!' and 'Aadhi Bhagavan'. For those who may not know, Neetu Chandra is currently residing in Los Angeles, USA, and she is a National Award-winning producer. She is also an international taekwondo player, humanitarian, activist and theatre artist.

