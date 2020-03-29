Move over Korean series, Big Bang Theory, Contagion and other cartoon shows, comics predicted coronavirus

The world is fighting the pandemic 'coronavirus' which began from China's Wuhan city. It has taken the lives of thousands of people and has affected over lakhs. Where some people are calling it a disaster some are referring it as a way in which mother nature is rebooting itself. There are countries that are at complete lockdown and people are being advised to stay indoor which is giving them ample time to do what they don't do generally. Watching movies, tv shows, reading books, comics, etc is one of them. In the wake of the same, Netflix users recently discovered a 2018 South Korean series My Secret Terius, a clip of its episodes recently went viral as it showed the pandemic two years back. Well, that's not enough--there are plenty of other shows be it cartoon, tv shows or web series that have previously talked about the same and you should definitely have a look at them.

Recently, Kim Kardashian tweeted about an excerpt of Sylvia Browne’s 2008 book End of Days: Predictions and Prophecies about the End of the World which read, "In around 2020, a severe pneumonia like illness will spread throughout the globe, attacking the lungs and bronchial tubes and resisting all known treatments. Almost more baffling than the illness itself will be the fact that it will suddenly vanish as quickly as it arrived, attack again ten years later, and then disappear completely."

Meanwhile, check out the clip from My Secret, Terius here:

The popular cartoon series 'The Simpsons' in a 1993 episode mentioned the spread of a highly contagious virus named the Osaka Flu. The virus travelled from Japan to the United States by an infected person and created mass panic.

Directed by Steven Soderbergh and written by Scott Z. Burns, 'Contagion' correlates most directly with the current danger and offers an alarming glimpse at a worst-case scenario.

A 2017 Asterix comic, Asterix and the Chariot Race, showed a ruthless Roman villain by the name of Coronavirus.

The novel The Eyes of Darkness, which was written by Dean Koontz in 1981, had the mention of a virus named Wuhan-400 which originated in Wuhan, and later spread across the world.

The prequel series Young Sheldon and that of The Big Bang Theory have also shown an instance of a paranoid Sheldon who tries his best to avoid getting infected by a 'deadly disease' later which he ends up being in a hospital for a two-week quarantine.