Koel Mallick, actor-politician, resigns as Rajya Sabha MP: A look at her 5 most popular films

New Delhi:

Actor and Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Koel Mallick resigned from her Rajya Sabha seat on Thursday (July 16), just three months after being nominated to the Upper House of Parliament by the party. While her resignation has drawn attention to her political journey, Koel is also a well-known name in Bengali cinema, with several acclaimed films to her credit, including Hemlock Society, Dui Prithibi and more.

As news of Koel Mallick's resignation sparked curiosity among fans, here's a look at five of the actor-politician's most popular films that have defined her acting career.

A look at Koel Mallick's famous films

1. Sharthopor (2025)

Released in 2025, Sharthopor revolves around a family feud that puts the strong bond between siblings Aparna and Saurav to the test. The Bengali drama stars Koel Mallick as Aparna Ghoshal, alongside Kaushik Sen as Saurav and Ranjit Mallick as G.K. Laha. It is currently Koel Mallick's highest-rated film on IMDb, with a rating of 8.0.

2. Hemlock Society (2012)

Hemlock Society follows Meghna (Koel Mallick), a depressed college student who forms an unlikely bond with the owner of the "Hemlock Society", an institute that claims to teach people how to end their lives. Their relationship gradually changes both of their perspectives, taking them on an emotional and transformative journey. It has an IMDb rating of 7.6.

3. Dui Prithibi (2010)

In Dui Prithibi, Koel Mallick plays Nandini, a medical student who falls in love with Rahul, a wealthy and arrogant young man. However, circumstances force the couple to part ways, leaving Rahul heartbroken. Registered users have given the film an IMDb rating of 6.7.

4. Shubhodrishti (2005)

Written by Jashwant Gangani and directed by Prabhat Roy, Shubhodrishti stars Koel as Sonali, who falls in love with her sister's brother-in-law, Arun. Their romance takes an emotional turn when Arun is diagnosed with a brain tumour. It has an IMDb rating of 7.

5. Bandhan (2004)

Released in 2004, Bandhan is a romantic drama that follows a man who visits his estranged father-in-law and unexpectedly falls in love with his late wife's twin sister. The film remains one of Koel Mallick's most loved performances. The film has been rated 6.9 on IMDb.

Koel Mallick's acting debut and known films

For the unversed, Koel Mallick made her acting debut in 2003 with Nater Guru, which went on to become a box-office hit. Her 2004 film Bandhan alongside Jeet became the year's highest-grossing Bengali film. In the 2000s and early 2010s, she starred in several hits: Shubhodrishti, Mon Mane Na, Premer Kahini, and Paglu, which made her the state's leading star.

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