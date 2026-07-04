Know Alpha's Day 2 box office collection as Alia Bhatt, Sharvari's spy thriller continues its theatrical run

New Delhi:

The spy action-thriller Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Sharvari Wagh, was released in theaters on July 3. While the film received a mixed response from audiences and critics, it managed to secure decent earnings on its opening day. It surpassed over a dozen films released in 2026 and set two major records.

Now the early estimate of day 2 are also here.

Alpha's opening day collection

There was considerable buzz surrounding the Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh starrer Alpha, but it failed to fully live up to expectations. This impacted its box office performance, resulting in a slow start, albeit one marked by record-breaking earnings. According to Sacnilk, the film recorded a net collection of Rs 9.25 crore in India.

Alpha's day 2 collection

Now Sacnilk has also suggested the day 2 collection of Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh's Alpha. The film has so far collected Rs 4.06 crore. However, these are not final numbers and will be updated tomorrow at 10:00 AM.

Alpha becomes Alia Bhatt's 10th biggest opener

Despite its relatively modest earnings, Alpha managed to set a significant record. With an opening day collection of Rs 9.5 crore, it has become the 10th biggest opener of Alia Bhatt's career. It surpassed the opening day collection of Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (Rs 9.02 crore) to claim the 10th spot.

Alia Bhatt's top 10 opening-day grossers are:

Brahmastra – Rs 37 crore

Kalank – Rs 21.6 crore

Gully Boy – Rs 19.4 crore

Shaandaar – Rs 13.1 crore

2 States – Rs 12.42 crore

Badrinath Ki Dulhania – Rs 12.25 crore

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani – Rs 11.1 crore

Gangubai Kathiawadi – Rs 10.5 crore

Udta Punjab – Rs 10.05 crore

Alpha – Rs 9.5 crore

Alpha becomes the 6th highest-opening female-centric film

With this, Alia Bhatt's film Alpha has set another record. It has achieved a significant box-office milestone by becoming the sixth-highest opening female-centric film. It surpassed Tanu Weds Manu Returns (Rs 8.85 crore) to secure the sixth spot. See the list here:

Stree 2 – Rs 64.8 crore

Veere Di Wedding – Rs 10.7 crore

Gangubai Kathiawadi – Rs 10.5 crore

Crew – Rs 10.27 crore

The Dirty Picture – Rs 9.54 crore

Alpha – Rs 9.5 crore

Tanu Weds Manu Returns – Rs 8.85 crore

Dear Zindagi – Rs 8.75 crore

Ragini MMS 2 – Rs 8.43 crore

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi – Rs 7.75 crore

About Alpha

Alpha marks the first time Sharvari and Alia are sharing the screen. Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol also play pivotal roles in the movie. This is a female-led spy action thriller featuring Alia and Sharvari in the lead roles, with Bobby Deol playing the villain.

Also Read: Mardaani 2 to Alpha, Women-centric Bollywood movies of 2026 and their box office collections so far