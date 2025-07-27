Kingdom trailer out now starring Vijay Deverakonda; release date confirmed The trailer of Vijay Deverakonda's new film 'Kingdom' is out. The film is full of action, in which Vijay plays the role of a spy.

New Delhi:

The trailer of Vijay Deverakonda's film 'Kingdom' has finally been released and it is full of tremendous action. The 'Kingdom' trailer gives a glimpse of the cruel world of a spy who embarks on a risky mission, which leads him to jail, where things take a dark and twisted turn. The trailer was launched at an event in Tirupati, after which Vijay also posted the video on his social media handle.

Vijay Deverakonda shared the video and wrote, "#KingdomTrailer - We built #Kingdom with fire in our hearts. A @gowtamnaidu action drama With An @anirudhofficial Score. Today, I give you the trailer. Let it hit you like it hit me. Love, Vijay."

Kingdom trailer: Spy secrets and brutal action

The trailer introduces Vijay as Surya, a spy who is embroiled in a secret mission. The film seems to be set in a dystopian world where a spy is tasked with infiltrating an unknown territory, forcing him to leave behind everything he holds dear. However, as he progresses in this new world, the mission takes a new turn and he himself gets trapped in it. Along with Vijay, Satya Dev and Bhagyashrii are also seen in the trailer.

Music, mood and mission: Anirudh’s score elevates Kingdom

Vijay is seen performing action and emotional scenes with music by composer Anirudh Ravichander. The trailer is not just about action, but it is also based on the turmoil going on in the lead role's life.

Who directed Kingdom and what’s the storyline?

Directed by 'Jersey' fame Gowtham Tinnanuri and produced by S Naga Vamsi, the film is said to be a spy thriller. It also stars Bhagyashree Borse and Satyadev in lead roles. Vijay has undergone a major physical transformation for the film. Jr NTR and Suriya have lent their voices to the Telugu and Tamil versions of the teaser. Ranbir Kapoor has lent his voice to the Hindi version.

When is Kingdom releasing in theatres?

'Kingdom' is releasing in theatres on July 31.

