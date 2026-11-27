Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor have reunited for a dance number titled Daddy Cool in the film King. The film's second song was unveiled at a launch event in Mumbai on November 27. The track received positive reactions online, with many fans recalling their popular song Chammak Challo from Ra.One.

SRK and Kareena's song Daddy Cool spark Chammak Challo nostalgia

Interestingly, Kareena's outfit also caught fans' attention. The actress is seen wearing a red outfit in 'Daddy Cool', which reminded many of her red saree look in 'Chammak Challo' from Ra.One. The similar styling has added to the nostalgia surrounding the song.

One user commented, "After so many years, we are once again witnessing SRK × Kareena." Another wrote, "Kareena yr uff her aura is timeless." A third user commented, "Their chemistry is just fire." Take a look at the song below:

More about King's song Daddy Cool

The second song from King, titled Daddy Cool, was unveiled on Friday, November 27, at Meta’s flagship event, House of Instagram 2026, in Mumbai. Sung by Arijit Singh and Shilpa Rao, the song features lyrics penned by Kumaar and music composed by the popular duo Sachin-Jigar.

Sharing the official music video on X, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, "Back with Bebo... song Old School... but still Cool! Daddy Cool (King Version) song out now."

Directed by Siddharth Anand, King is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures and is set to release in cinemas worldwide on December 24, 2026.

Also Read:

King's song Daddy Cool out: Salt-and-pepper Shah Rukh Khan's sizzling chemistry with Kareena steals the show