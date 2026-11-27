Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film King is one of the most anticipated films of the year. The film has already created a buzz among fans with its posters and songs. Now, the makers of King have released a new song titled 'Daddy Cool' on November 27, featuring the two actors in a peppy dance number.

King's second song Daddy Cool is out

The song has been composed by Sachin-Jigar, with lyrics penned by Kumaar. Arijit Singh and Shilpa Rao have lent their voices to the track, while Vaibhavi Merchant has choreographed the dance number. Watch the song below:

Notably, Kareena Kapoor will make a special appearance in King with this song. She had earlier given fans a glimpse of her look through a birthday post for Shah Rukh Khan. The actress shared a silhouette picture of herself with SRK and captioned it, "Happy Birthday King The forever Ruler of the kingdom Let's dance together... Can't wait 24-12-26".

The new track, Daddy Cool, is the latest addition to King's music album. However, the makers had already given fans a musical treat with the release of the film's first song, Tu Mil Jaaye, on November 2, coinciding with Shah Rukh Khan's 61st birthday. The song featured Deepika Padukone alongside SRK and brought together Arijit Singh, Ed Sheeran and Madhubanti Bagchi.

Siddharth Anand teases fans with cryptic posts on X

Ahead of the song launch, director Siddharth Anand also caught fans' attention with his posts on X (formerly Twitter). Known for his short updates, the filmmaker shared "It's Time For" on Thursday, followed by "The King of" on Friday. The posts sparked speculation among fans, with many anticipating a fresh announcement related to the film.

When will Shah Rukh Khan's King release?

Directed by Siddharth Anand, King marks his reunion with Shah Rukh Khan after their successful collaboration in Pathaan. The film is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures.

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, the film features an ensemble cast including Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, Jaideep Ahlawat and Abhay Verma, among others.

King is scheduled to release in cinemas worldwide on December 24, 2026. The film will face competition at the box office from other major releases, including Avengers: Doomsday, Dune: Part Three, Maatrubhumi and Eetha, which are also scheduled to release around the same time.

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King first song out: Shah Rukh Khan shows off his chiselled physique in Tu Mil Jaaye with Deepika Padukone