King first song out: Shah Rukh Khan shows off his chiselled physique in Tu Mil Jaaye with Deepika Padukone

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's 61st birthday came with a new glimpse of his upcoming film King. The makers released the film's first song, Tu Mil Jaaye, on November 2, featuring Shah Rukh and Deepika Padukone. While the pairing is one of the main attractions of the video, the track has another talking point: a collaboration between Arijit Singh and Ed Sheeran.

The song moves between romantic moments featuring the two actors and sequences that offer a glimpse of the film's action. Shah Rukh and Deepika are seen together in several settings, including a beach and a cafe. The video also features a shirtless sequence in which Shah Rukh shows off his chiselled physique.

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone share screen space in King

The video opens with a dialogue by Shah Rukh's character, who introduces himself as a lover rather than a killer. He says, "Main qaatil nahi, aashiq hoon, aur nishana meri mashooka, aur woh aashiq hi kya jo dil cheer na de."

The line leads into the romantic portions of the song, with Shah Rukh and Deepika sharing several moments on screen. Their pairing is likely to be familiar to audiences, as the two actors have previously worked together in films including Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express and Pathaan.

There are also brief glimpses of action in the video, suggesting that romance is only one part of the film. Towards the end, Shah Rukh delivers another dialogue: "Iss baar dil mein aag lagi hai, ab duniya jalaye bina manega nahi." The line gives the song a more intense finish and offers a hint of the conflict in his character’s world.

Arijit Singh and Ed Sheeran collaborate on Tu Mil Jaaye

Tu Mil Jaaye features Arijit Singh on the Hindi vocals, while Ed Sheeran has written and performed an English rap. Madhubanti Bagchi has also lent her voice to the track. The music has been composed by Sachin-Jigar, with Kumaar writing the Hindi lyrics. Choreography is by Piyush-Shazia.

The coming together of Arijit and Ed is an unusual combination for a Hindi film song and has added to the attention around the release. The track blends the Hindi vocals with an English rap, while the video keeps the focus on Shah Rukh and Deepika's characters.

Watch the song here:

When will King release in theatres?

Directed by Siddharth Anand, King marks his reunion with Shah Rukh Khan after Pathaan. The film is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures. The cast also includes Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, Jaideep Ahlawat and Abhay Verma, among others.

King is scheduled to release in cinemas worldwide on December 24, 2026. The first song offers an early look at the film’s romantic and action elements, with more details about the project expected to emerge as the release date approaches.

Also Read:

Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat gets a King-sized makeover ahead of birthday; screen reads 'King akela hi kaafi hai'