King first song on Shah Rukh Khan's birthday? Mannat's giant screen and Sea Link display spark buzz

Shah Rukh Khan's 61st birthday is just around the corner, and fans are waiting to see whether the actor has a special surprise planned for them. With November 2 approaching, preparations at his Mumbai residence, Mannat, have caught everyone's attention. A large screen has been installed on the property, prompting speculation that he could unveil a teaser or other promotional content for his upcoming film, King, there. The excitement has grown following director Siddharth Anand’s cryptic posts on X and reports that the film’s first song could also be released around the actor’s birthday.

Will Shah Rukh Khan appear at Mannat on his birthday?

Renovation work is currently underway at Shah Rukh Khan’s Bandra residence, Mannat. The actor and his family are reportedly staying in a luxurious duplex apartment in Pali Hill while the work continues. This has led to speculation that Shah Rukh may not make his customary appearance on the balcony on his birthday this year.

Every November 2, thousands of fans gather outside Mannat hoping to catch a glimpse of the actor. Shah Rukh has often greeted them from the balcony, making it one of the most anticipated moments of his birthday celebrations. With the ongoing renovation, however, it remains uncertain whether the tradition will continue this year.

A large screen installed at Mannat

Recent pictures and videos of Mannat show a large screen-like installation on the front facade of the residence. This has led fans to wonder whether the display could be used to screen content related to King on November 2. There is speculation that the film's teaser could be shown on the screen, although neither Shah Rukh nor the makers have officially confirmed such a plan. The possibility has nevertheless added to the excitement around the actor’s birthday, with fans keeping a close watch on developments at Bandstand.

Could King's first song be released on Shah Rukh's birthday?

Adding to the buzz, a report by Variety India suggested that the first song from King could be released around Shah Rukh’s birthday. Reports have also claimed that Arijit Singh has lent his voice to a track for the film. If the release plans go ahead, the song could offer audiences an early glimpse of the project. A trailer or another promotional asset is also expected to follow, although the makers have not announced an official schedule.

Shah Rukh Khan shares a new birthday countdown picture

Adding another moment to the birthday celebrations, Shah Rukh shared a picture from the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, where a special display featuring his image carried the message, "2 days to go". The actor revealed that he had stepped out for a late-night drive to capture the photograph and thanked fans for their continued love. The illuminated landmark has become another talking point among his admirers, as Mumbai joins in the celebrations ahead of his 61st birthday.

About Shah Rukh Khan's King

Directed by Siddharth Anand, King features Shah Rukh Khan alongside his daughter Suhana Khan. The ensemble cast also includes Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Rani Mukerji and Raghav Juyal.

The film marks the first time Shah Rukh and Suhana will share the screen in a film. Suhana made her acting debut in 2023 with The Archies. King is scheduled to release in cinemas on December 24, 2026.

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