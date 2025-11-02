King first look: Shah Rukh Khan's salt and pepper look impresses X users | See reactions Shah Rukh Khan's salt and pepper from King is currently ruling social media. X users have taken it to their profiles to heap praises on the superstar. Let's have a look at few reactions.

Shah Rukh Khan is celebrating his 60th birthday today and on the occasion, the superstar gave a brilliant surprise to his fans by sharing the first look of his upcoming and awaited films King.

While X users seems to be hooked with her base baritone dialogue delivery, it is his salt and pepper look that is ruling the internet. While some praises him for doing justice to his age and roles, others just seem in awe with the superstar's look. Hence, let's have a look at some of the X reactions here.

X users are loving King look of SRK

A user wrote in an X (formerly twitter) post, 'I love Shah Rukh Khan for choosing roles and accepting his age onscreen. This grey look never looked better'.

Another X user wrote, 'In love with Shah Rukh Khan's salt and pepper look. The superstar is again... to rule and make the world bow to the real KING'

See some other reactions here:

About the movie King

King will mark Shah Rukh Khan's second collaboration with Siddharth Anand. The duo was last seen in Pathaan, when SRK made a massive comeback on the big screen after 4 years. Shah Rukh is this coming back after two years hence, some fireworks are expected.

The film is being produced by Gauri Khan under Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures. The release date has not been revealed yet, but the film will release in mid-2026.

King cast

Shah Rukh Khan's King features an ensemble line-up featuring Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Suhana Khan, Rani Mukerji, Raghav Juyal, Jaideep Ahlawat, Saurabh Shukla, Abhay Verma, Jackie Shroff and Anil Kapoor. The movie will mark Suhana's theatrical debut and SRK's 6th collaboration with Deepika, who reportedly, will be seen playing Suhana's mother on screen.

