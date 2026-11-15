Phone cameras, car booths and Cape Town winters: King choreographer shares BTS from SRK-Deepika's Tu Mil Jaaye

Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film King is one of the most awaited films of 2026, and fans are eagerly looking forward to its release. The film has already generated considerable buzz with its posters and its first song, Tu Mil Jaaye, featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. Apart from the actors' chemistry, the song has also received appreciation for its composition and choreography.

Adding to the excitement, choreographer Piyush Bhagat has given fans a glimpse into the making of the song. Taking to Instagram, Piyush, who co-choreographed Tu Mil Jaaye with Shazia Samji, shared a series of candid behind-the-scenes pictures from the film's Cape Town schedule. His post offered a peek into the shoot, along with some fun moments the team shared off camera.

King choreographer shares BTS from SRK-Deepika's Tu Mil Jaaye

Sharing the pictures, Piyush added a series of quirky captions to recall moments from the shoot. In the first picture, he revealed how a particular shot of Shah Rukh Khan was filmed from inside a car booth. He wrote, "We shot SRK from this car booth. (Duh…Not with a phone)". Take a look below:

In another picture, which featured Shah Rukh Khan shooting the scene from the car booth, the choreographer added, "Now he shot us both lol". He also shared a glimpse of the beautiful Cape Town sunsets and recalled the team's long working days. "Cape town has beautiful sunsets the breath after a long day of work," he wrote.

One of the interesting details revealed by Piyush was that the team filmed the summer-themed song during the winter season in Cape Town. Sharing a picture from the schedule, he wrote, "Team freezing but we did it for the KING !! Summer song in the winters!!"

Some of his other captions included "PS on top", "With the director Bosss," "I see you!!!! Spot the DOP," "In between shots", "Sleepy mornings in Capetown", and "The pre to the Banger!!!" The pictures offer fans a glimpse of the effort and fun that went into filming the song.

When is Shah Rukh Khan's King releasing?

Siddharth Anand's directorial King is scheduled to hit theatres on December 24, 2026. Apart from Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, the film stars Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, Jaideep Ahlawat and Abhay Verma, among others.

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King first song out: Shah Rukh Khan shows off his chiselled physique in Tu Mil Jaaye with Deepika Padukone