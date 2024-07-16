Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian feed children at ISKCON temple in Mumbai | See Photos

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian were spotted at ISKCON temple in Mumbai

Internet sensation Kim Kardashian and her sister Khloe Kardashian were in India to attend the extravagant wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. They both took out little time and visited a nearby temple. Famous writer Jay Shetty too, accompanied the Kardashian sisters to the temple. Kim and Khloe wore long dresses and covered themselves with coloured Indian dupattas. Before entering the temple, they were also seen having a conversation with the temple's priest and pictures of that are going viral on the internet.

See the post:

The photos shared on social media show the Kardashian sisters with food buckets in their hands and serving them to the local underprivileged children. The children beamed with joy and happiness as they got the food and pictures of Kim and Khloe doing charity and good work won fans's hearts. Fans praise the two sisters for their good work. Visiting the ISKCON temple in Mumbai and attending the star-studded Ambani wedding was the Kardashian's motive in India. Kim and Khloe were also seen with the crew and camera at the temple as they are shooting for their upcoming series, 'The Kardashians'.

According to the reports, Kim and her sister Khloe Kardashian visited the temple on July 13, Saturday before day 2 of the grand wedding celebrations. They both left the city after making another amazing appearance at the star-studded wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. After they visited India, Kim travelled to Italy, where she was seen having an amazing time with her friends and even showed up at a Florence fashion show.

Anant Ambani got married on July 12

Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Mukesh and Nita Ambani got married to Radhika Merchant on July 12, 2024. They had a grand wedding celebration which marked the attendance of various popular stars from Hollywood too and from every field. Honourable Prime Minster Narender Modi too went to the Shubh Aashirwaad ceremony of the newlywed and gave them his blessings.