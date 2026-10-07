Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra's daughter holds mittens for soon-to-arrive sibling; Kareena, KJo react

Kiara Advani is all set to welcome her second child. The actor announced this in a joint post with her husband, Sidharth Malhotra. However, the catch was the announcement post itself. It consisted of their baby girl, Saraayah's tiny hands, holding her soon-to-arrive sibling's mittens.

For the unversed, Kiara and Sidharth got married in an intimate ceremony in Rajasthan in February 2023. The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Saraayah, in July 2025.

Kiara Advani announces second pregnancy with Sidharth Malhotra

Kiara and Sidharth have announced that they are expecting their second child. The couple shared the happy news with an adorable picture featuring Kiara, Sidharth and their daughter Saraayah holding a tiny pair of knitted baby booties. The announcement also reminded fans of the way they had revealed their first pregnancy last year, using a similar picture featuring baby footwear.

Sharing the post, Kiara and Sidharth wrote, "Blessed once again with the greatest gift of all. Our hearts are so full of love and gratitude." Take a look:

Kareena Kapoor, Karan Johar, Rakul Preet congratulate couple

Several Bollywood celebrities showered Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra with love and congratulations after the couple shared the happy news. Alia Bhatt liked the post. Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote, "Mommy and Daddy again yayyy", while Parineeti Chopra congratulated the couple with "Congratssss guys". Karan Johar commented, "Love love you", and Kajol, Athiya Shetty, Ayushmann Khurrana and Sobhita Dhulipala also reacted with heart emojis. Mickey Contractor and Rhea Kapoor simply wrote "Congratulations", while Bhumi Pednekar also sent her love. Neha Dhupia wrote, "Yayyyyyy!!!! Congratulations to all three of you", and Gauahar Khan reacted with "Best". Rakul Preet called it "such a lovely news" and added, "god bless", while Upasana Kamineni Konidela called it "best news". Mira Kapoor also described it as "Best News!!!", while another celebrity congratulated Kiara and Sidharth directly.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's work front

Kiara was last seen in Yash's Kannada action thriller Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups. The film also starred Nayanthara, Rukmini Vasanth, Huma Qureshi and Tara Sutaria. The film earned Rs 342.26 crore worldwide.

Sidharth, meanwhile, recently appeared in the fantasy folklore film The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest, alongside Tamannaah Bhatia. Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, the film received a mixed response from audiences. As per Sacnilk, it has earned Rs 63.05 crore in India in 11 days.

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