Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Khushi Kapoor opens up about wearing her mother's gown at The Archies premiere

Khushi Kapoor made her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's film 'The Archies'. She wore a gown of her late mother Sridevi at the grand premiere of the film, which caught everyone's attention. Now in a recent interview, Khushi revealed some special things related to the film. She also explained the reason for wearing her mother's gown at the premiere.

Khushi said that she had not planned on wearing her mother's gown at the premiere. Her stylist gave her many options including a bold gown but she did not want to do bold fashion at the premiere. Given the magnitude of the big occasion and the nervousness associated with it, the actor came up with some ideas at the last moment. She wanted to add something personal to her outfit, whether it was a dress or jewelry because she needed emotional support for the big day. In such a situation, when she searched through old clothes, she found her mother's gown, which Khushi eventually wore at the premiere of The Archies.

Khushi Kapoor's admiration towards acting since childhood

When asked about her decision to pursue a career in the film industry, Khushi said that it was something she had known since childhood. Growing up on film sets, it became her playground. She said that she did not know anything else except the film industry. The actor also added that her interest in the industry was innate, she was driven by a fascination with cameras, lights, and the opportunity to tell stories for a living.

Also Read: Alia gets cosy with Ranbir, Sidharth kisses Kiara; Christmas celebration feat Bollywood stars

Talking about Khushi Kapoor's film, The Archies received mixed reactions from the audience and critics alike. Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda also debuted with this film. The Archies is available on Netflix and was released on December 22. 2023.

Latest Entertainment News