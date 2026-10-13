Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 gets new release date; Anupam Kher, Boman Irani's film pushed to March 2027

A sequel to the 2006 cult classic Khosla Ka Ghosla, which featured Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Ranvir Shorey and Parvin Dabas, is on the way. The makers have announced the new release date for Khosla Ka Ghosla 2. Fans eagerly awaiting the film will have to wait a little longer, as the sequel has been pushed back and will now hit theatres on March 5, 2027.

The film was previously scheduled to release on August 28, 2026, around Raksha Bandhan, but has now been rescheduled for March 2027.

Makers announce new release date for Khosla Ka Ghosla 2

The makers of Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 announced the new release date along with a fresh poster. Sharing the poster, they wrote, "Deal sealed! The Khosla family is ready to take over cinemas with #KhoslaKaGhosla2, arriving on the big screen on March 5, 2027!"

The cast of Khosla Ka Ghosla 2

Directed by Priya Mishra and Prashant Bhagia, Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 features Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Ranvir Shorey, Parvin Dabas, Tara Sharma and Kiran Juneja in pivotal roles. The sequel also introduces several new faces, including Ravi Kishan, Divya Khosla, Nishant Verma, Kangan Barua Nangia and Danish Iqbal.

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Savita Raj Hiremath and Raj Hiremath. An earlier update about the cast revealed that Divya Khosla had officially joined the franchise.

A sequel to the 2006 cult comedy

Released in 2006, the original Khosla Ka Ghosla remains one of Bollywood’s popular comedies. Directed by Dibakar Banerjee, the film followed a middle-class Delhi family’s struggle to reclaim its land from a cunning property dealer.

Khosla Ka Ghosla (2006) collected approximately Rs 4.59 crore net at the Indian box office, with an India gross of Rs 6.38 crore and a worldwide gross of Rs 6.7 crore, according to Bollywood Hungama. The film earned around Rs 1.01 crore during its opening weekend in India.

Featuring memorable performances by Anupam Kher, Vinay Pathak, Boman Irani, Ranvir Shorey, Parvin Dabas and Tara Sharma, the film blended humour with real-life issues such as property scams and family dynamics. In a post shared in January, Anupam Kher also offered an update on his return for the sequel, marking a comeback to the franchise after 20 years.

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