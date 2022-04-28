Baahubali 2, Dangal, KGF Chapter 2, Dhoom 3: Indian movies that are top box office grossers

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@PAVALAMTHEATRE @SHOWBIZRECONN Indian films that are in the top 10 box office list from KGF Chapter 2 to Dhoom 3

Yash-starrer KGF: Chapter 2 is re-writing box office history. It has not only earned huge figures at the ticket window but has also become an absolute fan-favourite. As the discussion of box-office come back with the huge success of KGF 2, let's take a look at India’s top 10 films as per box office collections. Needless to say, these films have earned a bomb.

Baahubali 2 - The Conclusion

The film, which is a sequel to Baahubali, crossed all worldwide collection records in the history of Indian cinema. The film has earned almost Rs 801.61 crore worldwide for its Hindi version and is currently the highest-grossing Indian film. The film by SS Rajamouli features Prabhas, Anushka Shetty, and Rana Duggabati in the lead roles.

Dangal

Aamir Khan’s Dangal has also proved its glory by being a massive hit. The film which tells the story of two young girls' wrestling journey collected Rs 702.47 crores at the box office. In the film actress, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra played the role of wrestlers Geeta Phogat and Babita Phogat and Aamir Khan played the coach and father.

KGF: Chapter 2

Multilingual film KGF: Chapter 2 which got released very recently has the highest-grossing rate to date. The film has been awaited for a very long time and has generated great revenue from its box office haul. The film has earned Rs 850 crore with a massive hit. KGF Chapter 2 features south superstar Yash alongside Bollywood actors Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon in pivotal roles.

RRR

SS Rajamouli's directorial has earned Rs 600.77 crore and counting since its release on March 24. Jr NTR and Ram Charan play leading roles in this period action drama.

PK

Aamir Khan’s film choices prove that is a risk-taker. The actor played the role of an alien in the PK opposite Anushka Sharma. It collected big numbers at the box office. Their film was loved by the audience and generated Rs 616.03 crore.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Salman Khan’s famous hit film Bajrangi Bhaijaan is a must-watch film. It is based on a story of a young Pakistani girl Munni who gets lost in India and how Bajragi (Salman) tries to take him to her motherland by fighting all the odds. The film leaves everyone emotional at the ending note and that is the sole reason why many people invested to buy tickets for it. As the movie drew almost Rs 603.99 crore.

Sanju

Sanju is a biography of actor Sanjay Dutt. The main role in the film is played by actor Ranbir Kapoor. Ranbir nailed the role of Dutt with his acting abilities as he adapted different ages of the Munna Bhai actor. Actors including Anushka Sharma, Diaz Mirza, Paresh Rawal and Manisha Koirala also played vital roles in the film. It did a business of Rs 578.44 crore.

Sultan

Salman Khan and Anushka Sharma's Sultan also did wonders at the box office. The film has earned Rs 577.28 crore. The story and the songs of the film are liked a lot by the audiences.

Tiger Zinda Hai

Ali Abbas Zafar’s 2017 film Tiger Zinda Hai collected Rs 565.10 crore at the box office. The film has Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in the titular roles of RAW agents. A third Tiger film is currently in the works.

Padmaavat

Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor, and Deepika Padukone starrer Padmaavat's box office collection by massive. The big-budget film was directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and it made Rs 545.92 crore after release.

Dhoom 3

Multi-starrer film Dhoom 3 with its high octane action scenes and amazing storyline earned Rs 524.37 crores. The film featured Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Abhishek Bachchan in the lead roles.