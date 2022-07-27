KGF Chapter 2 completes 100 days in theatres, 'Yash army' celebrates with photos and videos

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER KGF Chapter 2 completes 100 days in theatres

KGF Chapter 2 completes 100 days in theatres: Actor Yash has broken all records with his film KGF Chapter 2. The film has completed 100 days in theatre which is a huge success. While the film is available to watch online on Amazon Prime Video, moviegoers have continued to watch the film on the big screen. The actor Yash has not only built a new Yash army of his loving fans across the nation but has also collected a huge profit at the box office.

Yash's brilliant performance in the film truly owned the character of Rocky Bhai. The actor has completed 14 years in the industry and enjoys a huge fanbase all across the nation today. Coming from a simple background, Yash is among those few names in the industry who have established themselves without any backing. The self-made star from the Kannada films made his place on the global front after the success of the KGF franchise.

As KGF 2 completes 100 days in the cinemas, the makers took to Instagram to express their gratitude. The post read, "Thank You for scripting and stitching this amazing journey for us. We can still feel the jubilation & reverberation all around us. We promise to keep you enthralled with our next #Monster hit and of our home run!"

Fans also celebrated KGF 2 success by sharing many photos and videos. Check out-

After the release of KGF Chapter 1, the audience was eagerly waiting for the release of chapter 2 and as soon as it hit the big screens it went on to own all the records on its name. While the film collected the number of Rs. 430 Cr. in the Hindi version alone, it went on to register its name as the most successful Hindi film of all time after Baahubali: The Conclusion.

The film went on to register its name as the 3rd highest-grossing Indian film and has been performing extremely well on the OTT till date. While in the domestic market the film has collected numbers around Rs 900 Cr., it certainly collected the figure of around Rs 1100+ Cr. on the global front.

Moreover, the film is also among the Most Popular Indian Films of 2022 with ratings of 8.5 on IMDB.

